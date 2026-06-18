Business News | Leadership Professional Anurag Sharma Launches Debut Book

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 18: Meet Anurag Sharma, a leadership and general management expert hailing from Mumbai, who has just launched his first book, Seeing is Living: Exploring Effortless & Joyful Daily Living, published with Nu Voice Press- A Division of Hubhawks. This non-fiction gem invites readers to dive into a fresh perspective on personal wellbeing and everyday life.

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Unlike the typical self-help guides that lay out rigid step-by-step plans, Seeing is Living delves into the essence of awareness as a powerful catalyst for change. Sharma emphasizes that true transformation doesn't come from sheer willpower or techniques, but rather from the simple act of seeing and observing our thoughts, feelings, and actions without judgment. Through personal anecdotes that touch on his childhood, family, career, grief, and relationships, he makes the intricate concepts of mindfulness and presence relatable to everyone.

With over twenty years of experience spanning multinational companies, startups, and the social sector, including roles at Unilever, Honeywell, Capital One Bank, and the pan-India non-profit Desh Apnayen Sahayog Foundation, Sharma brings a distinctive perspective to the self-help space. His journey took a deeply personal turn after the loss of his father in 2004, an experience that became a cornerstone of this book.

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As a child, Sharma was captivated by science, space, and the big questions of existence, a curiosity his scientist father actively nurtured. When his father passed away, that same curiosity turned inward. He sought answers through books, spiritual communities, meditation, yoga, and various belief systems. While these tools offered a degree of understanding, genuine joy remained elusive. It was his encounter with the dialogues of philosopher-teacher Jiddu Krishnamurti that proved to be a turning point, opening the possibility of a way of living that required no psychological effort, no method, and no system.

That insight sits at the heart of Seeing is Living.

When thought begins to see itself without judgment, without condemnation, something shifts. The harmful patterns drop away on their own. The mind quietens. Attention becomes unprejudiced and complete. And it is in that quality of silence, Sharma suggests, that genuine relationships, creativity, and compassion naturally emerge. This, he argues, is not merely a personal transformation, it is also the foundation on which a truly humane society could be built.

The book draws on personal stories spanning childhood, family, professional life, grief, and relationships, making these ideas accessible to a wide readership. Seeing is Living appeals to readers across age groups and offers a deeply personal exploration of awareness, presence, and inner transformation through relatable, everyday experiences.

"Words like 'be in the present, just see or observe, be mindful' stop feeling abstract, they become real and achievable," Sharma shares, reflecting on what inspired him to write this book. He's dedicated to anchoring philosophical ideas in real-life experiences, which is what makes Seeing is Living stand out in the crowded self-improvement and spirituality market.

This book resonates with readers of all ages and professions, offering a thoughtful and accessible approach to self-discovery through personal stories, lived experiences, and practical reflections on everyday life.

Seeing is Living is now available. For media enquiries, interviews, or review copies, please contact the publisher.

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