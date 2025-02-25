SMPL

New Delhi [India], February 25: Symbiosis Institute of Technology (SIT), Pune, a premier engineering institute under Symbiosis International (Deemed University), has once again demonstrated its commitment to academic excellence with an outstanding placement drive. The latest recruitment season saw top recruiters offering lucrative packages, further solidifying SIT Pune's reputation as a preferred destination for engineering talent.

This year, SIT Pune witnessed record-breaking placement offers, with the highest domestic package reaching INR 50 LPA. The institute has also achieved an impressive 91% placement rate for the 2023-2024 batch, and the ongoing 2024-2025 placement season is already showing strong momentum. The average package offered this year stands at INR 9.3 LPA, highlighting the steep rise in demand for SIT Pune graduates in diverse industries.

Over 175+ companies have already participated in the placement drive, spanning IT, Core Engineering, Finance & Banking, Ed-Tech, Media, Marketing, and the Service Industry. The overwhelming participation of industry leaders is a testament to SIT Pune's holistic education model that blends technical knowledge, industry exposure, and skill-based training.

Dr. Ketan Kotecha, Director, Symbiosis Institute of Technology (SIT), Pune, expressed his pride in the institute's achievements, "At SIT Pune, we believe in a holistic approach to education, blending academic excellence with industry-oriented exposure. Our curriculum is aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) and integrates experiential learning methods such as project-based learning, internships, and industry-defined projects. These initiatives ensure that our students are job-ready and highly sought-after by top employers."

Strong Industry Connect: Top Recruiters and Company Visits

SIT Pune has developed robust industry connections, ensuring that students receive the best career opportunities. This year, leading national and international companies actively recruited from SIT Pune, including Nvidia, MG Motors, Juspay, Microsoft, Philips, BMC, and more.

Beyond placements, these companies have engaged with students through industry visits, guest lectures, internships, and mentorship programmes, helping bridge the gap between academic learning and real-world industry requirements. These visits provide students with first-hand exposure to corporate environments, manufacturing units, and technological innovations.

Entrepreneurship and Innovation: Building Future LeadersAt SIT Pune, we believe in empowering the next generation of innovators and entrepreneurs. Through our Entrepreneurship Promotion & Innovation Centre (EPIC) and the Infosys MAKER LAB, we foster a culture of creativity, problem-solving, and hands-on learning. Our programs are designed to inspire students, equip them with the right tools, and guide them in transforming their ideas into impactful ventures.

From hackathons and pitchfests to boot camps and innovation challenges, we provide students with unparalleled opportunities to showcase their talent, collaborate with peers, and gain real-world experience.

Key Highlights of SIT Pune's Entrepreneurial Ecosystem

* 7+ Startups/Companies successfully launched by our students.

* 69 Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) registrations filed, showcasing groundbreaking ideas.

* 10+ Innovation Awards won by our students at prestigious platforms.

* INR 2 Crores in funding secured for student-led entrepreneurial projects.

Strengthening Innovation Through Strategic Partnerships

Our state-of-the-art incubation ecosystem is powered by collaborations with industry leaders such as STPI (Software Technology Parks of India) and ARAI - Advanced Mobility Transformation & Innovation Foundation. These partnerships provide students with the resources, mentorship, and infrastructure needed to scale their startups into market-ready, sustainable businesses.

Why SIT Pune?

* Awareness to Action: We create awareness, orient students, and facilitate their journey from ideation to execution.

* Industry-Aligned Innovation: Our programs are designed to align with industry needs, ensuring students are future-ready.

* A Thriving Ecosystem: From ideation labs to funding opportunities, we provide end-to-end support for entrepreneurial success.

A Legacy of Excellence

Symbiosis Institute of Technology (SIT) Pune has established itself as a leading institution in engineering education, consistently earning recognition in prestigious national rankings. In 2023, SIT Pune was ranked 10th in the Private Engineering Colleges category by India Today, and 16th among Top Private Engineering Institutes by Outlook. Continuing its trajectory of academic excellence and innovation, SIT Pune secured the 9th position among Top Private Engineering Colleges in India in 2024, further solidifying its reputation as a premier engineering institution.

For more details on SIT Pune's placement achievements, academic programmes, and global initiatives, visit www.sitpune.edu.in.

