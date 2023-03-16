Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 16 (ANI/ATK): Mashroo, a homegrown Indian brand that is a pioneer in producing traditional fashion with an upbeat touch has recently announced their collaboration with renowned comedian Munawar Faruqui for the showcase of their Ramadan 2023 collection.

Incepted a decade ago with humble beginnings, the brand has scaled itself to be celebrated as a seasoned player in the industry known for leading a new wave of fashion that stands out. With a steep upward curve of growth, fame and relevance for their target audience , Mashroo today is a class apart platform for those who cherish fashion.

"Munawar resembles our strive for modesty with class. We are more than a clothing brand as we seek to introduce fashion which is elegant and comfortable. We take pride in having come this far and our brand ethos are synonymous to the values brought to the forefront by Munawar", says the team in a statement.

The Ramadan 2023 collection is an ensemble of handpicked Thobes, Kurtas, and Pathani suits. The exquisite line of clothing can be accessed at their online store, mashroostore.com, and at easily accessible retail outlets in Mumbai and Bangalore. Besides this, the brand has resellers all across India, including Chennai , Hyderabad, Srinagar and a plethora of other tier 1 , 2 and 3 cities , they also have a global presence in Europe, US, and Africa.

This story has been provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)

