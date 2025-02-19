PNN

New Delhi [India], February 19: Ad Bullet, founded by Gopal Verma, boasts over 11 years of experience in digital marketing. As a Google Partner Agency, LinkedIn Certified, and Meta Business Partner Member, Ad Bullet has made significant strides in the industry by managing an impressive Rs35 Cr in ad spend and generating 90 lakh leads with a conversion value of Rs269 million.

Unmatched Lead Generation Across Platforms

Unlike many marketing agencies restricted to Google Search and Meta Ads, Ad Bullet has carved a niche by generating leads across Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube, Gmail, Snapchat, Quora, and Taboola. This diverse platform expertise gives Ad Bullet a competitive edge, enabling them to deliver high-quality leads where others cannot.

A Trusted Partner for 400+ Clients Globally

Ad Bullet's portfolio spans over 400 clients worldwide, including industries such as B2B, IT, SaaS, edtech, manufacturing, and e-commerce. From driving sales through Amazon Ads to generating leads via Meta Ads, their tailored strategies have consistently delivered measurable results.

The Ad Bullet Advantage

What sets Ad Bullet apart is its ability to harness multiple digital platforms for lead generation, providing clients with broader reach and higher ROI. Their innovative approach, backed by data-driven strategies and industry certifications, makes them a trusted partner in digital marketing.

Achieving Results with Precision

With a proven track record of delivering Rs269 million in conversion value from Google Ads alone, Ad Bullet continues to push the boundaries of digital marketing, offering customized solutions that cater to individual business needs. Their adaptability and wide platform reach ensure that clients stay ahead in the competitive digital landscape.

Conclusion

Gopal Verma's Ad Bullet is not just another digital marketing agency; it is a pioneer in lead generation across platforms beyond Google and Meta, setting new standards in the industry through innovation, expertise, and results-driven strategies.

