Business News | LeadsArk Edutech Pvt Ltd Honoured with National Achievers Award for Education Excellence

New Delhi [India], February 24: In a significant achievement, LeadsArk Edutech Pvt Ltd has been recognized with the prestigious National Achievers Award for Education Excellence by the National Achievers Recognition Forum.

The award was presented to Ayaz Mohammad, Founder and CEO of LeadsArk, at the esteemed SCOPE Complex, New Delhi, by Ex-Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Shri Tirath Singh Rawat Ji. This honour underscores LeadsArk's remarkable contribution to empowering digital entrepreneurs across India.

Founded in June 2020, LeadsArk has been at the forefront of online skill development, providing aspiring entrepreneurs with structured and beginner-friendly Affiliate Marketing and Online Business training. The company has successfully trained over 1,50,000 digital entrepreneurs to date, helping them generate sustainable online income streams. With a mission to empower 1 million individuals with digital entrepreneurship skills, LeadsArk continues to pave the way for financial independence through its innovative and result-driven educational approach.

At the heart of LeadsArk's success is its visionary founder, Ayaz Mohammad. A seasoned Affiliate Marketing and Online Business Coach, Ayaz has dedicated his career to simplifying online marketing and equipping individuals with actionable strategies for success. His expertise in Affiliate Strategies, Personal Branding, and Digital Business Entrepreneurship has transformed the lives of thousands, enabling them to launch and scale their online businesses effectively.

LeadsArk's unique selling proposition (USP) lies in its proven system and hands-on training methodology, ensuring that even beginners can confidently step into the digital space.

The company has previously been honoured with prestigious awards such as the Times Excellence Award (2021), SME Excellence Award (2021) by World Association of SME (WASME), Most Trusted Indian Companies Award (2023) by World Brand Affairs, and the Pride of Bharat Award (2023) by The Universal Media. These achievements further establish LeadsArk's credibility and commitment to excellence in the Edu-Tech sector.

Reflecting on his inspiration to start LeadsArk, Ayaz Mohammad recalls how the 2020 lockdown led to widespread job losses and an urgent need for alternative income sources. Seeing thousands struggle without proper guidance on digital entrepreneurship, he launched LeadsArk to provide structured training, ensuring people could build profitable online businesses without wasting time and money.

Looking ahead, LeadsArk remains dedicated to its vision of training 1 million digital entrepreneurs in India, continuing to impact lives through education, mentorship, and skill development.

