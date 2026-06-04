Business News | Leap Ahead Brings Indian Businesses to the Global Stage Through Strategic International Delegations

PNN

Jodhpur, (Rajasthan) [India], June 4: Leap Ahead is strengthening its mission of helping businesses scale globally through participation in some of the world's most influential technology and innovation platforms. Through curated international delegations, the platform is creating structured opportunities for startups, MSMEs, founders, and growth-stage businesses to access new markets, build strategic partnerships, and engage directly with global investors and industry leaders.

Also Read | Thiruvananthapuram Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Thursday, 04 June 2026: Expect Slight Rain Showers and 27?C Temperature.

As part of this initiative, Leap Ahead will represent Indian businesses at London Tech Week 2026 in the United Kingdom, LEAP East Hong Kong 2026, Startup Exchange 2026 in Jodhpur, GITEX Global 2026 in Dubai, and IndiaSoft 2027--creating year-round opportunities for Indian startups, MSMEs, founders, and enterprises to access international markets, investors, strategic partners, and innovation ecosystems.

Building Global Pathways for Indian Businesses

Also Read | 'Shameful': Did Hina Khan Call Out Shilpa Shinde for Falsely Accusing ‘Bhabiji’ Producer of S*xual Harassment? (See Post).

Leap Ahead is a growth and innovation platform dedicated to helping ambitious businesses move beyond geographical boundaries. Through ecosystem partnerships, market-access programmes, strategic collaborations, business delegations, and international exposure initiatives, the platform enables enterprises to establish meaningful global connections and accelerate their expansion journey.

Rather than simply facilitating event participation, Leap Ahead provides businesses with a structured framework that includes representation, networking opportunities, investor introductions, market intelligence, and access to international business ecosystems.

International Platforms Creating New Opportunities

London Tech Week 2026 - Held at Olympia London, London Tech Week is one of Europe's most influential technology gatherings, bringing together entrepreneurs, investors, policymakers, technology leaders, and corporations from across the world.

LEAP East Hong Kong 2026 - As the Asia-Pacific edition of the globally recognised LEAP technology platform, LEAP East serves as a strategic bridge connecting businesses across Asia and the Middle East. The event focuses on emerging technologies, artificial intelligence, fintech, deep tech, smart cities, and innovation-driven entrepreneurship.

StartupXChange 2026 - Jodhpur - Startup Exchange is Leap Ahead's flagship networking and business-growth platform that connects founders, startups, investors, corporates, and ecosystem enablers. Having successfully hosted multiple editions across Jaipur, Jodhpur, and Dubai.

GITEX Global 2026 - Dubai - Recognised as one of the world's largest and most influential technology exhibitions, GITEX Global brings together technology leaders, startups, investors, governments, and corporations from across the globe.

IndiaSoft 2027 - Leap Ahead is also preparing opportunities around IndiaSoft 2027, one of India's premier international ICT and technology business events.

Leadership Perspectives"Indian businesses have the capability, innovation, and ambition to compete globally. What is often missing is access to the right networks, markets, and opportunities. Through our international initiatives, we are creating pathways that enable founders and businesses to engage directly with global ecosystems and unlock growth opportunities beyond borders," said Divya Multani Jain, Founder, Leap Ahead.

"Global exposure is no longer optional for ambitious businesses--it is essential. Structured access to international markets, investors, and strategic partnerships can significantly accelerate growth. We are proud to support initiatives that create meaningful opportunities for Indian ventures to build a global presence." said Sushil Sharma, Chairman, Marwari Catalysts Group.

"Looking ahead, Leap Ahead aims to further strengthen its international footprint by expanding delegation opportunities across BRICS and SCO member nations. By fostering stronger economic, technology, and innovation partnerships across these rapidly growing regions, the platform seeks to create new pathways for Indian businesses to access global markets, build strategic alliances, and accelerate international growth," said Riddhi Bissa, Co-Founder, Leap Ahead, London.`

Building on a Proven Global Track Record

Leap Ahead's international initiatives build upon a strong foundation of successful global engagements undertaken over the past year. Through strategic delegations and participation in leading international forums, the platform has enabled Indian entrepreneurs, startups, and businesses to engage with innovation ecosystems across China, Russia, Africa, the UAE, and other emerging markets.

Key engagements have included StartupXChange Dubai, AIM Congress Abu Dhabi, and the SCO Youth Business & Innovation Summit in China and Russia, alongside participation in various international business and innovation platforms. These initiatives have facilitated cross-border networking, investor interactions, knowledge exchange, and strategic collaborations for participating businesses.

About Leap Ahead

Leap Ahead empowers startups, MSMEs, and growth-stage businesses to access global markets through curated delegations, strategic partnerships, and investor engagement opportunities. Backed by a growing network of 2,000+ international connections and engagements across Asia, the Middle East, Africa, BRICS nations, SCO countries the platform is helping Indian businesses unlock cross-border growth and global opportunities.

For more information, please visit: www.leapaheadindia.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)