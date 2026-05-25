Business News | Lehar Footwears Delivers Breakout FY26 Performance; Revenue Surges 55 Percent, Profit Soars -92 Percent YoY

PNN

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 25: Lehar Footwears Limited (BSE - LEHAR | 532829 | INE976H01018), one of the leading regional mass-footwear manufacturers of high quality and stylish non-leather footwears, has announced its Audited Financial Results for Q4 & 12M FY26.

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Q4 FY26 Standalone Key Financial Highlights

Total Income of ₹ 91.3 CrEBITDA of ₹ 8.0 CrEBITDA Margin of 8.8%Net Profit of ₹ 4.1 CrNet Profit Margin of 4.5%Diluted EPS of ₹ 2.3

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FY26 Standalone Key Financial Highlights

Total Income of ₹ 431.3 Cr, YoY growth of 55.4%EBITDA of ₹ 39.0 Cr, YoY growth of 49.1%EBITDA Margin of 9.0%, YoY decline of 38.9 BpsNet Profit of ₹ 20.8 Cr, YoY growth of 91.8%Net Profit Margin of 4.8%, YoY growth of 91.4 BpsDiluted EPS of ₹ 11.8, YoY growth of 91.8%

Key Performance Highlights

Total Income grew to ₹431.32 crore in FY26, up 55% YoY - highest ever annual revenue in the Company's history.

Profit After Tax (PAT) almost doubled to ₹20.8 Crore in FY26; PAT Margin expanded ~90 bps to 4.8% (vs 3.9%) with flat depreciation charges and lower interest costs Generated cash flow from operations of ₹25.2 Crore during FY26, healthy cash conversion supporting growth funding.

Return on Capital Employed (RoCE) improved meaningfully to 18% in FY26 as compared to 12% in FY25 as a result of healthy operating profit growth and lower dependence on debt.

Continued de-leveraging - long-term debt reduced from ~₹5 Crore in FY25 to near-negligible levels in FY26.

For Q4, the Footwear segment delivered 27% YoY growth, driven by strong traction in premium and athleisure categories, along with expansion in distribution channels. However, the toolkit order execution was phased out to the subsequent quarter.

In Q4, interest cost declined by 40% to ₹1.2 crore from ₹2 crore in Q4 FY25. This decline was driven by a reduction in borrowings and lower interest rates following a rating upgrade by CRISIL (upgraded to BBB/Stable from BBB-/Stable).

Key Business Highlights

* Footwear Business

Footwear revenue grew by 16% YoY to ₹208.7 Crore in FY26, with strong momentum supported by new product launches and a richer mix.

Commenced OEM supply in the athleisure category; onboarded leading brands including Spykar, Red Chief, Cult Fit and Lee Cooper, opening a new institutional growth channel.

Widening of distribution channels for premium and fashion footwear.

Progress on the new Kundli (Sonipat) athleisure facility - 5x phased capacity expansion (from ~1 lakh to ~5 lakh pairs per month); expected to commence commercial operations from Q2 FY27 onwards.

GST Council's reduction of GST rate on footwear - a significant tailwind that is expected to enhance affordability, widen the addressable market and accelerate formalization, directly benefiting Lehar's mass and mid-market portfolio.

* Toolkit Business

The Toolkit business emerged as a meaningful second engine for the Company in FY26, with segment revenue of ₹249.5 Crore.

Lehar has cumulatively delivered ~2,00,000 toolkits under the PM Vishwakarma Scheme during last 18 months, consistently meeting quality standards and committed delivery timelines. PMKY operates on an efficient tech-enabled platform providing absolute transparency and a quick delivery & payment mechanism.

The segment is structurally asset-light, with negligible working capital intensity and a Return on Capital Employed of ~100%; delivery-linked disbursements through the tech-enabled PMVKY platform translate directly into strong operating cash flows.

The Union Budget for FY26-27 has proposed an allocation of ₹3,861 Crore to the PM Vishwakarma Scheme, substantially scaling up the addressable opportunity for empanelled vendors.

With a proven execution track record and established eligibility credentials, Lehar is well-placed to participate meaningfully in upcoming tenders under the next phase of the Scheme.

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Raj Kumar Agarwal, Chairman of Lehar Footwears Limited said: "FY26 has been a landmark year for Lehar Footwears. We have delivered our highest-ever annual revenue and profitability, meaningfully expanded our return ratios, and continued to strengthen the balance sheet. The investments we have made over last couple of years includes non-leather capacity, the launch of our athleisure brand Rannr, deeper distribution, BIS approved products, OEM manufacturing for reputed brands, and execution under the PM Vishwakarma Scheme. These are now translating into a more diversified and profitable business. With the new expanded Kundli athleisure facility scheduled to commence commercial operations in Q2FY27, a supportive GST regime, and a larger upcoming phase of the PM Vishwakarma Scheme, we believe Lehar is well-positioned to sustain growth momentum in FY27 and beyond."

About Lehar Footwears Limited

Lehar Footwears Limited ("Lehar" or the "Company"), incorporated in 1994 by the Agarwal Family and headquartered in Jaipur, India, is a leading manufacturer of non-leather mass footwear. The company specializes in EVA, PVC, and PU injected footwear, offering a diverse portfolio including slippers, sandals, school shoes, sports shoes, casual footwear, and athleisure products for men, women, and kids. With over 30 years of industry experience, Lehar has continuously expanded its product portfolio with new offerings such as Single Mould EVA footwear and sports shoes under its own brand "RANNR."

The company has established a strong pan-India distribution network with 520+ distributors across 27 states and exports to more than 20 countries under its own brand. Lehar manages ~1,300 active SKUs and manufactures BIS-compliant products across four plants in Jaipur along with its newly commissioned sports shoe manufacturing facility in Kundli, Haryana. The company also supplies toolkits under the PM Vishwakarma Scheme, further diversifying its business operations and strengthening long-term growth prospects.

In FY26, the company reported Total Income of ₹431.32 Cr., EBITDA of ₹39.17 Cr., and Net Profit of ₹20.84 Cr., vs. Total Income of ₹277.48 Cr. in FY25, with PAT nearly doubling over FY25.

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