Business News | Leica Expands Camera Colour Palette with Metal Gray Finish Added to the Lineup

PNN

New Delhi [India], June 4: Leica cameras are renowned for their iconic design, which combines function and aesthetics in a clear, distinctive form. The classic camera colours of black and silver are a hallmark of a design that is consistently geared towards photographic practice. Leica Camera AG is now expanding this existing design language to include a new metallic gray tone. The metal gray paint finish, which was specially developed at the Leica factory, emphasises the elegant and exclusive appearance of Leica products. To celebrate its launch, the Leica M11-P, Leica Q3 and Leica D-Lux 8 cameras, as well as the Leica APO-Summicron-M 50 f/2 ASPH. M-Lens, will be available in the new metal gray paint finish. The company is also introducing a new range of elegant, functional accessories for these three camera lines.

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Leica M11-P, Metal Gray Paint Finish

The Leica M11-P is the first M-Camera to introduce the new tone to the M-System. The subtle metal gray paint finish of the full-metal body, combined with the black control elements, emphasises the camera's deliberately understated style. Similarly, the characteristic diamond-patterned leather, which represents Leica's DNA in terms of both aesthetics and feel, enhances the metallic gray camera's modern look. Like all M-Cameras, this new colour option for the full-frame camera is 'Made in Germany' and precision-engineered in Wetzlar. The Leica M11-P, Metal Gray Paint Finish, will be available at Leica Stores in India at retail price: INR 10,90,0000

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Optional new accessories are available to complement the metallic gray camera. These include a colour-coordinated battery, protector and carrying strap with a comfortable shoulder pad, crafted from a new dark-brown leather. There is also a multifunctional protector made of smooth black leather. The latter combines a protector with a handgrip to offer protection, an ergonomic grip and functionality. The handgrip's base plate is compatible with the ARCA-SWISS coupling system. This enables the handgrip to be quickly attached to tripods featuring this system without the need for additional tools.

Leica APO-Summicron-M 50 f/2 ASPH., Metal Gray Paint Finish

The high-performance Leica APO-Summicron-M 50 f/2 ASPH. lens is available in metallic gray to match the M11-P. The lens elements and front lens cap boast the new finish, while the engraving on the feet and f-stop scales stand out in red. Based on the respective standard models, the camera and lens form a unique combination with this new colour option, where aesthetic design and optical excellence harmonise perfectly. The Leica APO-Summicron-M 50 f/2 ASPH., Metal Gray Paint Finish, will be available at Leica Stores in Bandra Mumbai and Connaught Place Delhi at retail price: INR 10,90,0000

Leica Q3, Metal Gray Paint Finish

From July, the Leica Q3 compact full-frame camera will also be available in the metallic gray colour option, with black control elements providing subtle accents. The new Leica Q3 in metallic gray also differs from the standard black model in that the feet and f-stop scales on the lens feature red engraving. Based on the same technology as the Leica Q3, the metallic gray version also impresses with maximum image quality, minimal complexity and seamless connectivity to enhance your creative day-to-day anytime, anywhere. The optional protector and carrying strap crafted from a new dark-brown leather provide an additional opportunity to express your personal style.

Leica D-Lux 8, Metal Gray Paint Finish

The D-Lux 8 in metallic gray will also be available from July. This brings the number of cameras bearing Leica's newest design up to three. Both the camera body and the FN buttons are finished in metallic gray. All the other control elements and dials subtly stand out against the black background. With its fast DC Vario-Summilux 10.9-34 f/1.7-2.8 ASPH. zoom lens, this compact camera delivers astonishing image quality in a pocket-sized format. New optional accessories allow you to add a personal touch. To complement the existing black leather camera case, a cognac-coloured version has been added to the range. The accessories for the compact D-Lux 8 are rounded off stylishly with a coordinated collection of carrying straps and a wrist strap in braided black leather.

About Leica Camera

Leica Camera AG is an international, premium manufacturer of cameras, lenses and sports optics. As part of its growth strategy, the company has expanded its portfolio to include mobile imaging (smartphones) and the manufacture of high-quality spectacle lenses and watches, and is also represented in the home cinema segment with its own projectors.

Leica Camera AG, having its headquarters in Wetzlar, Germany, and a second production site in Vila Nova de Famalicão, Portugal, operates a global network of its own distribution companies with around 120 Leica Stores worldwide.

The Leica brand stands for excellence in quality, German craftsmanship and industrial design, combined with innovative technologies. An integral aspect of the brand culture is the promotion of the culture of photography, with around 30 Leica Galleries worldwide, the Leica Akademie and international awards such as the Leica Hall of Fame Award and the Leica Oskar Barnack Award (LOBA).

Leica Camera India (FCE Lifestyles Pvt Ltd)

FCE Lifestyles Pvt Ltd is the official partner with Leica Camera for its operations in India, with a registered office at Connaught Place, New Delhi. Leica Camera Asia Pacific appointed FCE as the exclusive Leica authorized distributor for India and operates the only Leica Stores in India, located in Bandra, Mumbai and Connaught Place, New Delhi.

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