New Delhi [India], September 23 (ANI/ATK): Stories of people who cashed out big from memecoins are littered all over the cryptoverse. There is the story of a family that put 7,500 into Shiba Inu (SHIB) and cashed out over 9 million dollars. There is also the story of a man who made a bet on it, and when he won over a million dollars, he retired. On the flip side, there are stories of people who lost their money to memecoins.

Most notable is the rug pull scam perpetrated by some unscrupulous elements masquerading as agents of the Netflix franchise, SQUID GAME, resulting in the loss of millions of dollars by people who trusted it. Thankfully, some new memecoins like Big Eyes Coin (BIG) have strong community backing and traceability. With them, your money is secure.

Capitalize on the Cuteness of the Big Eyes Coin (BIG) to Win Big in the Crypto Market

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) as a token, wants to capitalize on its cuteness to win over hearts in the cryptoverse. It will use influencer marketing to go top of mind and quickly become the most talked about memecoin. One thing Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is very keen on is protecting the Ocean and all its creatures because "A cat's gotta eat." Consequently, Big Eyes will support Ocean sanctuaries worldwide to preserve its different species.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) also intends to go big on NFT projects. It plans to create NFTs that will quickly rank among the top ten NFTs in the world. There will be different Big Eyes Cat NFTs, but the one thing that will be constant among them will be the cuteness of the cats. These NFTs will be accessible to everyone in the Big Eyes community. There will also be wallets where holders of the Big Eyes Coin (BIG) will get airdrops. There will also be a marketing wallet dedicated to keeping BIG the top of people's minds in the cryptoverse.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is currently on presale and has many bonuses you should take advantage of. You snooze, you lose.

Dogecoin (DOGE) - Memecoin Pacesetter

Before 2020, most people didn't know about Dogecoin (DOGE). Although it was created in 2013, it didn't get much traction or success until the early part of 2020, when it suddenly became the talk of the town. Elon Musk played a crucial role in the growth of Dogecoin (DOGE), as he hyped the coin to no end.

Dogecoin (DOGE) blazed the trail for other cryptocurrencies to follow, but it remains ahead of the pack. It is one of the biggest cryptocurrencies in the world on market cap and looks poised to continue its domination of the memecoins. Holders of Dogecoin (DOGE), especially those who bought it when it was still unknown, have made tremendous gains, and it looks like that will continue into the future.

Apecoin (APE) - NFT king Apecoin (APE) is the native token of the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) and, as a result, has gained so much traction. The Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) is a club overseeing the Bored Ape NFT projects. There are thousands of Bored Ape NFTs, collectively worth millions, if not billions of dollars. It's in this community that Apecoin (APE) was born. It'll be the governance token of the Bored Ape Yacht Club, which a DAO will administer via the Bored Ape Foundation. With so many new features and innovations coming into the BAYC ecosystem, Apecoin will soon be one of the most talked about memecoins.

Conclusion

Memecoins can make you a lot of money if you know how to search for the right ones. Buying them at presale gives you an advantage because you'd be buying them at an extra discount. That's not to mention the bonuses that'll come with it. There has never been a better time to accumulate wealth.

For more information on Big Eyes Coin (BIG), go to:

