Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 9: Tarnea Technology Solutions, in collaboration with Bhawar Group, launched AdKaster, a cutting-edge micro-commerce platform designed to empower independent retailers in Chennai. The platform aims to democratize access to the powerful technologies of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and advanced data analytics, giving small and medium-sized retailers the tools they need to stay competitive in the modern retail environment.

Madhav Sitaraman, CTO of Tarnea Technology Solutions, explained that AdKaster is specifically built to support independent retailers who often lack the technical resources to leverage advanced technologies like AI and ML. "AdKaster drives in-store promotions and boosts customer engagement, addressing a critical gap for retailers who are typically at a disadvantage against larger, more technologically advanced competitors," he said. This platform helps smaller retailers harness the same sophisticated tools used by big businesses, making powerful analytics accessible without the need for complex infrastructure or expertise.

Sanjay Bhawar, Director of Bhawar Sales Corporation, emphasized the significance of this collaboration saying, "For over 46 years, Bhawar Group has been consistently working towards empowering retailers. With the rise of online commerce and increasingly sophisticated market dynamics, AdKaster offers local retailers an opportunity to level the playing field. By providing access to data-driven insights and intelligent tools, we're enabling these businesses to improve customer engagement, boost sales, and maintain a competitive edge."

AdKaster uses AI, ML, and data analytics in several innovative ways to transform the retail experience. Key features of the platform include intelligent promotions powered by data analytics, which automatically generate recommendations for sales campaigns based on retailer data. AdKaster also offers personalized product recommendations to customers, improving their shopping experience by suggesting relevant items in real-time. The platform also simplifies the process of creating dynamic offers and promotional materials by using automated templates, allowing retailers to design targeted promotional posters without needing design expertise.

Founded in 2011, Tarnea Technology Solutions has earned a reputation for delivering high-quality digital solutions to the retail industry. Their work has earned them ISO 27001 and ISO 9001 certifications, along with recognition from esteemed organizations like The Indus Entrepreneurs (TIE), IIMB, and Microsoft. The launch of AdKaster represents a big step forward in helping small retailers thrive in a rapidly digitalizing world.

The partnership between Tarnea and Bhawar Group is bringing a new wave of retail technology, offering independent retailers a powerful platform that simplifies the use of AI and data analytics. AdKaster helps them to compete on equal footing with larger player for their continued success in the evolving market.

About Tarnea Technology Solutions:

Tarnea Technology Solutions is a Bangalore-based technology company that provides innovative digital solutions aimed at empowering independent retailers. Their flagship product, AdKaster, helps businesses streamline operations, enhance customer engagement, and drive sales through intelligent use of data and emerging technologies.

About Bhawar Group:

Bhawar Group is a leading distribution, retail, and e-commerce powerhouse in India, with over four decades of experience. The group partners with prominent brands to provide high-quality products and innovative solutions that support the growth of retailer

