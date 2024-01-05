PRNewswire

San Jose (California) [US], January 5: Lexar, a leading global brand of flash memory solutions, is excited to reveal its product lineup to be showcased at this year's CES in Las Vegas, Nevada. With products ranging from its tried-and-true professional photography and videography portfolio to its robust gaming line-up and portable storage, the breadth of Lexar products will be on display.

Products to Include Cutting-Edge CFexpress Cards, Next-Gen Performance SSDs, Blazing-Fast Memory Modules, and More

Featured Products

* Professional CFexpress™ 4.0 Type B Card DIAMOND Series* Professional CFexpress™ 4.0 Type A Card GOLD Series* Professional GOLD microSD™ UHS-II Card* SL500 Portable SSD* ARMOR 700 Portable SSD* Professional NM1090 M.2 PCIe Gen 5 NVMe™ SSD with Heatsink* Professional NM800 PRO M.2 2280 NVMe™ SSD with and without Heatsink* PLAY M.2 2230 PCIe 4.0 SSD* ARES RGB DDR5 8400MT/s

Lexar will be showcasing its cutting-edge Professional CFexpress 4.0 Type B Card DIAMOND Series which leverages the latest PCIe Gen 4 for the powerful performance and accelerated post-production efficiencies that professionals demand--a blistering-fast max. read speed of 3600MB/s and max. write of 3300MB/s.[1] For Type-A gear users, Lexar will show the Professional CFexpress 4.0 Type A Card GOLD Series. It also utilizes PCIe Gen 4 technology and is the world's fastest CFexpress Type A card with max. read speeds of 1800MB/s and max. write speeds of 1650MB/s.[1] The Professional GOLD microSD UHS-II Card will also be displayed. Recommended by GoPro for use with their action cameras, it delivers max. read speeds of 280MB/s and max. write speeds of 180MB/s[1] and comes in capacities up to 256GB.

On the gaming side, Lexar will reveal the Professional NM1090 M.2 PCIe Gen 5 NVMe SSD with Heatsink. Featuring PCIe Gen 5 performance with max. read speeds of 12,000MB/s and max. write speeds of 11,000MB/s,[1] it is nearly twice as fast as PCIe Gen 4.[2] Lexar will also show the award-winning NM800 PRO M.2 2280 NVMe SSD and its newest iteration of the NM800 PRO which includes an integrated heatsink, with capacities up to 8TB. The PLAY M.2 2230 PCIe 4.0 SSD packs big performance into a small form factor that is perfect for handheld gaming consoles and M.2 2230 compatible laptops. It delivers max. read speeds of 5200MB/s and max. write speeds of 4700MB/s,[1] and leverages SLC dynamic cache to keep load times and downloads fast. Lexar will also show its blazing-fast gaming DRAM, ARES RGB DDR5, which clocks in at 8400MT/s and with timing as low as CL40.

For the portable storage, Lexar will showcase its unparalleled Portable SSD lineup including ARMOR 700 and SL500, both deliver excellent durability and reliability. The Armor 700 Portable SSD, ranging from 1TB to 4TB, combines IP66 water and dust resistance with a rugged design capable of withstanding a 3-meter drop. The SL500 portable SSD, powered by Silicon Motion Technology portable SSD controllers, with speeds up to 2000MB/s read and 1800MB/s [1]write. Its sleek aluminum design offers easy portability, while its wide compatibility makes it suitable for mobile devices, laptops, cameras, Xbox, PlayStation, and more. It especially supports 4K 60FPS ProRes Apple Log video recording on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Lexar at CES 2024

Visit Lexar at The Venetian, Suite #29-104 (3355 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109) from January 9-12, 9 AM - 6 PM. All media are welcome to visit and experience our innovative new products.

About Lexar

For more than 25 years, Lexar has been trusted as a leading global brand of memory solutions. Our award-winning lineup includes memory cards, USB Flash Drives, card readers, solid-state drives, and DRAM. With so many options, it's easy to find the right Lexar solution to fit your needs.

