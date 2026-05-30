Business News | LGT Global Hospitality Limited Reports Strong FY26 Performance; Accelerates Growth Through Strategic Collaborations, Acquisitions & Expansion Initiatives

VMPL

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 30: LGT Global Hospitality Limited (BSE SME: 544489), formerly known as LGT Business Connexions Limited, announced its financial results for the year ended March 2026, reporting healthy business momentum supported by expanding travel demand, strategic business integrations, and increasing traction across corporate and leisure travel segments.

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During the year, the Company continued strengthening its position as an integrated travel and hospitality solutions provider through strategic collaborations, expansion initiatives, and acquisitions aimed at enhancing customer reach, service capabilities, and market penetration across India and international markets. The Company's growth strategy during the period was supported by expansion across inbound, outbound, and domestic travel verticals, alongside increasing demand for organized travel solutions, MICE services, customized holidays, destination weddings, exhibitions, trade fairs, and experiential tourism offerings.

BUSINESS PERFORMANCE HIGHLIGHTS

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-Revenue growth during the period was supported by improved traction across corporate travel management, MICE activities, hospitality solutions, inbound and outbound travel and tour services, destination management, exhibitions, trade fairs, and customized travel experiences-Strategic collaborations and acquisitions including Yaja, Travflix, and Holiday One further strengthened the Company's business ecosystem, customer engagement capabilities, and market reach across multiple travel categories-Increasing demand for integrated travel solutions, experiential tourism, and organized travel service providers contributed positively toward customer acquisition and repeat business growth-The Company witnessed healthy momentum across domestic leisure travel, international holiday packages, corporate mobility solutions, and hospitality bookings-Operational efficiencies, enhanced vendor partnerships, and service integration initiatives continued to support scalable growth and execution capabilities

EXPANSION & STRATEGIC GROWTH INITIATIVESAs part of its long-term growth roadmap, LGT Global Hospitality Limited continued expanding its operational footprint across key regional markets with increased focus on pan-India expansion and emerging travel hubs. During the period, the Company strengthened its operational presence across key cities including Nagercoil, Coimbatore, Pune, and Vijayawada aimed at enhancing regional business development initiatives and customer engagement capabilities.

The Company is also actively expanding across key metropolitan markets and high-growth Tier II cities as part of its broader nationwide growth strategy, with Ahmedabad identified as the next strategic expansion destination.

In addition, the Company is expanding its international footprint with focus on Dubai and Malaysia to strengthen outbound travel offerings, regional partnerships, and global customer engagement capabilities.

LGT Global Hospitality Limited also continues to strengthen its positioning across inbound tourism, outbound travel, domestic holidays, corporate travel management, MICE services, trade fairs, and hospitality solutions with the objective of evolving into a comprehensive end-to-end travel solutions provider.

The Company has also identified religious and spiritual tourism as an emerging high-growth segment and is expanding its focus on curated religious travel experiences across key domestic and international destinations.

OPERATIONAL DEVELOPMENTSDuring the period, the Company continued strengthening its service portfolio and operational capabilities across multiple business verticals including:-Corporate Travel Management-MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences & Exhibitions)-Hotel Bookings & Hospitality Solutions-Cruise & Leisure Travel-Ticketing & Visa Processing Services-Customized Domestic & International Travel Packages-Religious & Spiritual Tourism Solutions-Exhibitions-Trade Fairs-Destination weddings

The Company also continued strengthening strategic partnerships, operational integration capabilities, and customer servicing infrastructure to support long-term scalable growth across business segments.

Commenting on the Company's performance and outlook, Mr. Wilfred Selvaraj, Managing Director, LGT Global Hospitality Limited, said, "We continue to witness encouraging momentum across travel, hospitality, and tourism segments driven by increasing consumer demand, rising experiential travel preferences, and expanding corporate mobility requirements.

Our strategic focus remains on building an integrated travel ecosystem through collaborations, acquisitions, market expansion, and enhanced service offerings across domestic, inbound, and outbound travel categories.The additions of Yaja, Travflix, and Holiday One represent important steps toward strengthening our customer reach, digital engagement, and operational capabilities across multiple travel verticals.As we continue expanding our footprint across India and select international markets including Dubai and Malaysia, we remain focused on strengthening execution capabilities, customer experience, and scalable long-term growth opportunities across the travel and hospitality ecosystem."

INDUSTRY OUTLOOKIndia's travel and tourism industry continues to witness structural growth supported by:-Rising domestic and international travel demand-Increasing preference for organized and integrated travel service providers-Growth in experiential, religious, and customized tourism segments-Expansion in corporate travel and MICE activities-Improving hospitality infrastructure and digital adoption across travel services

The Company remains focused on expanding strategic partnerships, strengthening operational scalability, diversifying service offerings, and enhancing customer engagement initiatives to further strengthen its positioning within the evolving travel and tourism ecosystem.

About LGT Global Hospitality Limited:

(BSE - SME: 544489) LGT Global Hospitality Limited (formerly LGT Business Connextions Limited) provides integrated travel and tourism solutions for corporate and individual clients. The Company offers services including MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions), hotel bookings, cruise bookings, ticketing, visa processing, inbound and outbound travel solutions, religious tourism packages, and customized domestic and international travel experiences.

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