Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], March 29 (ANI/NewsVoir): LGT Venture Philanthropy Foundation (LGT VP) is delighted to announce its new partnership with Quest Alliance. Quest Alliance is a non-profit organization providing youth in India with transferable skills needed to succeed in the workplace of tomorrow. LGT VP will support Quest Alliance to strengthen the impact evidence and build out monitoring and evaluation (M&E) and fundraising capabilities.

Founded in 2008, Quest Alliance imparts youth in the public education system with '21st century skills' (life and work-readiness skills) by leveraging education technology and partnerships with local organizations. Its flagship programmes place the student at the center and build the capacity of teachers at schools and skilling institutes to deliver engaging learning experiences. Beyond its direct impact in 12 states across India, Quest Alliance will reform and digitize India's employability skills curriculum in partnership with the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship. As part of its 2019-2024 strategy, Quest Alliance aims to reach 4 million students with improved skills and employment outcomes.

A key addition to LGT VP's India education strategyLGT VP's education strategy in India prioritizes the development of 21st century skills in young people as well as the setting of numeracy and literacy foundations early-on in children's lives. "Quest Alliance's model focuses on a set of transferable skills that enable young people to succeed across multiple careers in their lifetime," explains Marcia Parada, Investment Director at LGT VP. "Given the rapidly evolving nature and demands of work, supporting solutions that build these critical skills and empower students to find jobs is crucial. Quest Alliance's model is already deeply embedded in the public education system, and we are excited to support them in growing their organizational capacity to achieve further impact."

Namrata Agarwal, Director, Partnerships and Strategic Finance said, "We are excited to start this partnership with LGT Venture Philanthropy. This partnership will give an impetus to our work on enabling school to work transitions for young people. It will support us in assessing our impact, building systems and processes. It would also enable data driven decision making and help our organization grow and become robust. We believe this will strengthen our efforts to bring systemic change in the educational and skilling ecosystems in the country so that young people can be equipped with 21st century skills for the future."

Quest Alliance is a not-for-profit trust that equips young people with 21st century skills by enabling self-learning. They design scalable solutions that enable educators to address critical gaps for quality education and skills training. The organization facilitates learning networks and collaboration to bring about systemic change fuelled by research and innovation.

For more information, please visit www.questalliance.net.

LGT Venture Philanthropy (LGT VP) is an independent charitable foundation established in 2007 with teams in Switzerland, Sub-Saharan Africa, and India. The Foundation strives to improve the quality of life of people facing disadvantages, contribute to healthy ecosystems and build resilient, inclusive, and prosperous communities. LGT VP focuses on strengthening the capabilities of locally rooted organizations that deliver effective, scalable solutions across health, education, and the environment contributing directly to the SDGs.

For more information, please visit www.lgtvp.com.

