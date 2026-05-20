Business News | Liaquat Gola Walks the Cannes 2026 Red Carpet for the World Premiere of The Colony (Gun Che)

VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 20: The glamour of the Cannes Film Festival witnessed yet another proud cinematic moment as Liaquat Gola, Managing Director of Dimension Pictures Pvt. Ltd., made a remarkable appearance on the prestigious red carpet at Cannes 2026 for the world premiere of the much-awaited international film The Colony (Gun Che).

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The grand premiere turned into a star-studded affair with globally celebrated Korean stars Jun Ji-hyun, Koo Kyo-hwan, Ji Chang-wook, Kim Shin-rok, Shin Hyun-been, and Go Soo gracing the red carpet alongside acclaimed filmmaker Yeon Sang-ho, who directed the highly anticipated project.

Representing Indian cinema and global entertainment collaboration, Liaquat Gola's presence at Cannes reflected the growing connection between Indian producers and international cinema. Dressed in an elegant black tuxedo, Liaquat carried sophistication and confidence as he interacted with international delegates, filmmakers, and media professionals during the prestigious event.

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The Colony (Gun Che) has already generated massive buzz among cinema lovers worldwide for its intriguing concept, powerful cast, and Yeon Sang-ho's visionary storytelling. The film's world premiere received tremendous attention from global media and festival attendees, making it one of the standout highlights of Cannes this year.

Speaking during the event, Liaquat Gola expressed his excitement about attending the premiere and being part of such a globally celebrated cinematic platform. He shared that Cannes continues to inspire filmmakers and producers across the world by bringing together diverse stories, cultures, and creative talents under one roof.

The red carpet appearance also marked another proud moment for Dimension Pictures Pvt. Ltd., which has been actively associated with quality entertainment and international collaborations. Industry insiders believe such global participation further strengthens India's growing influence in world cinema.

As flashes lit up the iconic Cannes red carpet, Liaquat Gola's presence added another significant Indian representation to the world's most prestigious film festival, celebrating the spirit of cinema without boundaries.

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