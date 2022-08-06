Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 6 (ANI/PNN): Lick Nails, India's premium press-on nail brand, offers you gorgeous nails from the comfort of your home, now making their products available over 15000 salons in 50 cities all over India.

A decade ago, showing off your perfectly manicured nails was the best thing you could do with them. But that has seen a tremendous change in recent years. Now, nails are treated as a white canvas. You can draw anything on them. Nail art has become a fashion. Some of the most famous celebrities like Kourtney Kardashian, Machine Gun Kelly and Naomi Osaka are often seen flaunting their spruced up nails.

Also Read | Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler Update: Kunal To Create a Rift Between Abhimanyu and Akshara in Star Plus' Popular Show?.

All of this is a huge sign that nail art is here to stay; from showing off your personality to matching your current mood vibes, nails have become as important as your hairstyle, if not more.

This shift in perception about nails has allowed many youngsters and brands to pursue nail art. Brands solely focusing on nails and everything related to them are the need of the hour. One such brand is Lick-India's Premium Nail.

Also Read | India vs Northern Ireland, Commonwealth Games Lawn Bowls 2022 Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of IND vs NIR Men’s Fours Final in CWG Birmingham on TV With Time in IST.

The Jaipur-based brand offers easy-to-apply press-on nails. This is to ensure you don't have to wait hours and hours to get gorgeous nails or risk damage to your nails while showing off your style. They recently launched Lick Nail gel polish in May 2022, the gel is available in more than 90 different trendy colours with affordable prices.

The founder of Lick, Shweta Mathur, says, "You can get gorgeous nails in just 15 minutes with our press-on nail. With ten different size options, you don't need to worry if your nails are smaller or bigger than regular."

Merely painting your nails or getting a manicure will never be enough now. Nail art has changed that for good. It has become an extension of a person's personality in a small yet significant way.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)