Business News | Life-Saving All-Night Brain Tumour Operation Gives 29-Year-Old a Second Chance

NewsVoir

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 8: A timely and coordinated effort by the emergency medicine, neurocritical care, and neurosurgery teams at Kauvery Hospital, Radial Road, helped save the life of a 29-year-old man from West Bengal who underwent a complex brain tumour surgery.

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The patient, a young professional, initially developed a severe headache that persisted despite regular medication. When he subsequently developed vomiting and increasing drowsiness, his friends rushed him to Kauvery Hospital. The emergency medicine specialists immediately recognised the seriousness of his condition and rapidly alerted the neurocritical care and neurosurgery teams. A CT scan performed within minutes revealed a giant brain tumour on the right side of his brain that had bled extensively, causing dangerous pressure on vital brain structures. Even as the scan was being completed, the patient's condition deteriorated rapidly, and he had to be intubated to support his breathing. The neurosurgery team, led by Dr J. Emmanuel Thas, Senior Consultant, Neurosurgery, rushed the patient to the operating theatre and undertook a marathon emergency surgery through the night to decompress the brain and remove the giant tumour. The patient regained consciousness within 36 hours of surgery. He was discharged from the hospital in a week and is all set to resume work soon. Commenting on the case, Dr Emmanuel Thas said, "The patient was brought to the hospital in a critical condition with severe headache, vomiting, and rapidly worsening drowsiness. Considering the life-threatening nature of the situation, we proceeded with emergency surgery through the night to relieve the pressure on the brain and remove the tumour. Early recognition, rapid intervention, and close coordination between the emergency, neurocritical care, anaesthesia, and neurosurgical teams played a crucial role in achieving a good recovery for the patient." In his comments, Dr Krish Sridhar, Group Mentor, Neurosciences & Director, Institute of Brain & Spine, said, "This outcome demonstrates what is possible in modern-day neurosurgery when multiple teams come together seamlessly and work in a fast, coordinated, and highly synchronised manner to achieve the best outcomes in a critically ill patient." The doctors and staff of the Emergency Medicine, Neuro Critical Care and Neurosurgery departments are to be congratulated on this heroic effort that has shown that even what seems an impossible task can be successful if the response is rapid and integrated. The story gains special significance as we approach World Brain Tumour Day on June 8, a day dedicated to raising awareness about brain tumours and reminding patients and families that effective treatment and excellent outcomes are possible." In his comments, Dr Aravindan Selvaraj, Co - Founder & Executive Director, Kauvery Group of Hospitals, said, "The successful intervention gains special significance as we approach World Brain Tumour Day on June 8, a day dedicated to raising awareness about brain tumours and reminding patients and families that effective treatment and excellent outcomes are possible. With timely diagnosis, advanced imaging, specialised neurocritical care, and modern neurosurgical techniques, even life-threatening brain tumours can often be treated successfully. We remain committed to providing comprehensive, multidisciplinary neurosciences care that gives patients the best possible chance of recovery and return to normal life."

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