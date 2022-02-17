Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 17 (ANI/PRNewswire): Lifestyle, India's leading fashion destination for the latest trends, has launched its Spring/Summer Collection.

A perfect combination of high fashion aesthetics and summery hues, the new collection is absolutely sigh worthy and available in prices that are sure to delight.

With the new collection, the focus has been on curating versatile creations that are high on both comfort and style and echoes the current mind space of fashion shoppers. Whether it's working from home or working on fitness, or just chilling out with friends and family, the new collection has got you covered. The great price points only make it more desirable as customers get to transition into vibrant, feel-good fashion with trendy styles across apparel, footwear, handbags and more.

Lifestyle's Spring/Summer range promises to be exquisite and perfectly captures the vibe of the season with the right assortment of colours, prints and silhouettes. Women shoppers are sure to be delighted by a range of floral maxi-length gowns and tiered dresses in summery shades of lilac, butter yellow, fuchsia pink and more that are sure to brighten up any casual day and make one look effortlessly chic.

Then there are pretty off-shoulders, slit and bustier dresses, and summer favourite crochet dresses - feminine silhouettes in satin and tie-dye print for the perfect party look. Prices for Dresses start from 699.

Men can look forward to classy and sophisticated work wear with "All-Day Comfort" cottons and linens or knitted shirts and trousers. The all-new 'Momentum Series' from Code, a range of flexible garments that adapt to every move, offers just the right combination of comfort and style and is bound to make one stand out. And for the adventure seekers, there is superior technology '24/7 Hi-Per' denims for a perfect weekend outing.

To give your fitness goals a splash of stylish colour pop, there is soft-feel athleisure wear for women in pinks, blues and yellows in trendy tie-dye, marble, and holographic prints. There are options available in anti-odour and moisture management that make it a perfect pick for the season - Joggers are available from 599. Men can now look to style up their intense work out looks with the new Kappa range of performance clothing starting only from 499.

Speaking on the occasion, Devarajan Iyer - CEO, Lifestyle said: "We are excited about our new spring/summer collection which is a curated range of high-on-style summer fashion made available at delightful prices. The spring/summer season is linked with splash of colours, joy, youth, and positivity and our collection aims to reflect these vibes in the latest of trends. We invite our customers to come and explore our collection both at our stores and online and ring in the new season with style."

Blending fashion with utility, the new range from Lifestyle is bound to add freshness to your wardrobe and let you flaunt your unique summer style.

Lifestyle is India's leading fashion destination for the latest trends. Part of Dubai based retail and hospitality conglomerate - The Landmark Group, Lifestyle brings multiple categories including men, women and kids' apparel, footwear, handbags, fashion accessories and beauty under the convenience of a single roof.

Lifestyle provides seamless and hassle-free shopping, offering leading national and international brands along with the convenience of a true omni-channel experience with its online store lifestylestores.com.

The company is recipient of numerous awards and accolades, including Most Admired Fashion Retail Destination of the Year at Images Fashion Awards for 5 consecutive years; No. 1 India's Best Company to Work for in the retail industry for 2 consecutive years and Top 10 Best companies to Work for in India in 2015 - Great Places to Work Institute®. Currently, Lifestyle has a network of over 80 stores, over 40 cities and delivers to over 19000 pin codes. Lifestyle is a true omni-channel player with its online store lifestylestores.com.

