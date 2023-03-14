Lifestyle launches its all New Summer Wardrobe - 'Styles For Every You, by Lifestyle'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 14 (ANI/PRNewswire): Lifestyle, India's leading fashion house for the latest trends, has launched a stylish new collection which is high on vibrancy and comfort, making it a perfect choice for any summer wardrobe.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M9OAQPUXBVA

Also Read | Mumbai Weather Forecast and Update: IMD Predicts Light to Moderate Rain With Thunderstorms for Next Five Days, Heatwave Likely To Subside Soon.

Summer and spring are the ideal season to wear floral prints, bright colours, or pastel tones. For all the trendy women out there, Ginger has chic silhouettes with a hint of pop colour amongst the soft palettes. The bootcut co-ord sets make a perfect pick for a brunch outing with friends. There are also schiffli and corset dresses in solids and multi-colour prints that have shoppers sorted for that bucket-listed beach holiday. And for the ones looking to quirk up their date, there are co-ord sets in fun and popping colour combos of fuchsia pink and bright blue in bold abstract stripes, and one-shoulders that would ensure an effortlessly stylish impression.

For comfort seekers, CODE offers a wide range of elegant and trendy dresses in breezy lightweight fabrics. Soothing pastel colour palettes with delicate floral prints and schiffli embroidery should be one's go-to outfit for a smart casual outing.

Also Read | World Sparrow Day 2023 Date and Theme: Know the History and Significance of the Day That Highlights the Need for the Conservation of Sparrows.

Adding to the shoppers' wishlist are also smart workwear kurtas by Melange and ColourMe, defining Indian power dressing in various fabrics and prints, that require minimal effort to style.

Nothing says summer like a neon tee. Men can look to add a pop of colour to their stylish summer wardrobe with neon-coloured graphic tees from Fame Forever. Swag it up with fashion denims and trucker jackets from Forca and one is all set to slay.

Master the athletic and leisure look with Kappa in a nautical colour palette of blues and whites, with Lifestyle's Activewear clothing. The key elements include hooded tees that make the wearer look stylish as their cool self; printed truckers, a casual sweatshirt to be paired with easy-going trackpants and slouchy denims for a daily wear comfort; to Chinos - a versatile summer staple that can be dressed up or down with a cool pair of tees for a relaxed look.

Shoppers can get their little ones dressing in style today with Kidswear from Fame Forever Kids and Juniors. They can choose from unicorn-themed party dresses, or colourful vibrant tie and dye tops, skirts, shorts and playsuits for girls, that are hard to ignore. Fruit prints are also a popular pick-up choice to doll up toddlers and young girls.

On the other hand, motorsport fashion is racing within the section for toddler and young boys. One can find all the race car and monster trucks inspired looks in shirts, shorts, joggers, and denims, with unusual design details.

Speaking about the new collection, Rohini Haldea, Assistant Vice President - Marketing, Lifestyle, said, "We are excited about our new collection, which is a curated range of high-on-style spring-summer fashion made available at delightful prices. The new collection is all about enabling the latest high-fashion trends and ensuring that you find the perfect fit. We invite our customers to come and explore our collection, both at our stores and online, and ring in the new season in style."

Lifestyle is India's leading fashion destination for the latest trends. Part of Dubai-based retail and hospitality conglomerate - The Landmark Group, Lifestyle brings multiple categories including men, women and kids' apparel, footwear, handbags, fashion accessories and beauty under the convenience of a single roof. Lifestyle provides seamless and hassle-free shopping, offering leading national and international brands along with the convenience of a true omni-channel experience with its online store lifestylestores.com. The company is recipient of numerous awards and accolades, including Most Admired Fashion Retail Destination of the Year at Images Fashion Awards for 5 consecutive years; No. 1 India's Best Company to Work for in the retail industry for 2 consecutive years and Top 10 Best companies to Work for in India in 2015 - Great Place to Work Institute®. Currently, Lifestyle has a network of over 95 stores, over 45 cities and delivers to over 19000 pin codes. Lifestyle is a true omnichannel player with its online store lifestylestores.com.

For more details, please contact:

Varsha KunnilPhone: +91-8075194208Email: lifestyle@prpundit.com

This story has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)