New Delhi [India], October 20 (ANI/SRV): Trident Group Chairman Emeritus Padmashree Rajinder Gupta was conferred upon with Lifetime achievement award in recognition of his valuable contributions to strengthening the Indian Textile Industry in the best national interest & outstanding achievements at the Centenary year's commemoration of Cotton Association of India (CAI).

The event was held recently at Jio World Center Mumbai.

Also Read | Magical Mendis!

We Can Reveal That This 6 from Kusal Mendis is One of the Moments That … – Latest Tweet by ICC.

The award was presented to Rajinder Gupta by Textile Commissioner Roop Rashi on behalf of Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Textiles, Commerce & Industry Consumer Affairs and Food & Public Distribution, and Sh Atul Ganatra President CAI.

Shri Rajinder Gupta is presently also designated as Chairman, Board of Governors - Punjab Engineering College (Deemed to be University), Chandigarh, Chandigarh, Chairman of Advisory Council of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Himachal Pradesh of Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI)., Vice Chairman, Punjab State Economic Policy & Planning Board in the Rank of Cabinet Minister. He has been serving in Cleveland Clinic International Leadership Board.

Also Read | Balipratipada 2022 Date & Significance: From Bali Padwa's History to Pratipada Tithi, Everything To Know About the Day That Marks the Arrival of King Bali to Earth.

Trident Limited (NSE: TRIDENT; BSE: 521064) is the flagship Company of Trident Group, a USD 3 billion Indian business conglomerate and a global player. Headquartered in Ludhiana, Punjab, Trident Limited is a vertically integrated textile (Yarns, Bath & Bed Linens) and Paper (Wheat Straw based) manufacturer.

Trident's towels, yarns, bed sheets and paper businesses have earned global recognition and are delighting millions of customers across India and the world. Trident is one of the largest players in home textiles in India.

Supplying national, captive, and retailer owned brands; the organisation is highly decorated with awards from its customers, vendors, and various government entities in recognition of advancing the highest standards in product quality, social responsibility, and environmental stewardship.

The Company operates in three major business segments: Textiles, Paper and Chemicals with its manufacturing facilities located in Punjab and Madhya Pradesh. For more information, log on to: www.tridentindia.com

The Cotton Association of India (CAI), formerly known as the East India Cotton Association, was incorporated on 19 Oct 1921. With over 450 members representing all segments of the Indian cotton and textile industry, 17 Regional Cotton Associations and four Co-operative Marketing Societies representing all upcountry cotton-producing regions of the country affiliated to it, CAI is one of the oldest apex cotton bodies in India.

CAI represents all segments of the cotton economy - farmers, growers, ginners, traders, brokers, exporters, importers and textile mills. Over the years, CAI has successfully navigated the journey from being a regulator to becoming a facilitator. Today CAI remains a key player in the Indian cotton sector, it is primarily through its commitment to and emphasis on serving the cotton economy in a better and more efficient manner. As a representative body of the entire cotton trade CAI has played a significant role in the journey of cotton in India.

This story has been provided by SRV. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/SRV)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)