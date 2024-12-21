Lifetime Achievement Award Posthumously Bestowed Upon Dr. Vishakha Tripathi Ji for Her Outstanding Service to Humanity

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], December 21: Jagadguru Kripalu Parishat (JKP) announces that the Asia Pacific Vascular Society (APVS), the largest body of cardiovascular specialists in Southeast Asia, has posthumously honored Dr. Vishakha Tripathi Ji with the Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of her extraordinary contributions to humanity. The award was presented by Professor Dr. NN Khanna, President of APVS, who lauded Dr. Tripathi Ji's lifelong dedication to compassion, philanthropy, and selfless service. Padma Bhushan Dr Prof M Khallilulah who is the father figure of Interventional Cardiology in India was the Chief Guest.

Also Read | Ahmedabad Blast: 2 Injured After Parcel Delivered to House Explodes in Gujarat; 1 Arrested (Watch Video).

In his address, Dr. Khanna emphasized:

"Dr. Vishakha Tripathi Ji's life was a testament to the power of compassion. Her unwavering commitment to alleviating suffering and empowering lives stands as a beacon of hope and inspiration for generations to come."

Also Read | ISRO and ESA Sign Agreement To Advance Human Spaceflight Mission, Boost Global Collaboration Including Cooperation for Upcoming Axiom-4 Mission.

Dr. Tripathi Ji led Jagadguru Kripalu Parishat (JKP), a philanthropic organization that has profoundly impacted millions of lives through its multi-faceted initiatives:

* Healthcare for All: Under her leadership, three hospitals--Jagadguru Kripalu Chikitsalayas in Pratapgarh, Barsana, and Vrindavan--provide completely free medical care to nearly 500,000 people annually, totaling almost 6 million beneficiaries in the past 20 years.

* Educational Empowerment: Through the Jagadguru Kripalu Parishat Education institute, Dr. Tripathi Ji championed the education of over 60,000 girls, equipping them to pursue careers as teachers, police officers, and other professions, empowering women to lead better lives.

* Humanitarian Aid: She spearheaded numerous charitable initiatives, including distributing essential supplies to between 55,000 to 100,000 underprivileged individuals annually--amounting to over 1 million beneficiaries.

Sanitation and Dignity: Dr. Tripathi Ji's efforts led to the construction of hundreds of toilets in Pratapgarh, ensuring dignity and safety for women.

During times of crisis, her leadership was exemplary:

* She coordinated relief efforts during the flooding in Vrindavan, providing food to affected families.

* She ensured JKP's contribution to the PM CARES Fund during the COVID-19 pandemic, further cementing her legacy of service.

In addition to these humanitarian initiatives, Dr. Tripathi Ji, along with Dr. Shyama Tripathi Ji and Dr. Krishna Tripathi Ji, manages three renowned spiritual centers:

* Prem Mandir in Vrindavan,

* Bhakti Mandir in Pratapgarh, and

* Kirti Mandir in Barsana.

These centers serve as sanctuaries for millions, nurturing spiritual growth and fostering devotion.

The profound impact of Dr. Vishakha Tripathi Ji's legacy was also deeply felt in Vrindavan, between the 7th to 10th December 2024, where an unprecedented gathering of spiritual leaders came together to honor her remarkable contributions. This historic event reflected the unmatched respect and admiration she commanded, as well as the unified support extended to HH Sushri Dr. Shyama Tripathi Ji and HH Sushri Dr. Krishna Tripathi Ji, the current Presidents of Jagadguru Kripalu Parishat. Their steadfast commitment to carrying forward her mission has further strengthened the spiritual community's dedication to the vision of Jagadguru Shri Kripalu Ji Maharaj.

APVS Recognition Statement

The APVS honored Dr. Tripathi Ji with this award, stating:"Today, we celebrate not only Dr. Vishakha Tripathi Ji's monumental contributions but also the enduring legacy of hope and humanity she has left behind. Her life continues to inspire all those who strive to create a better world ."

Dr. Vishakha Tripathi Ji's exemplary journey reflects a profound commitment to making a difference in the world. Her selfless service, visionary leadership, and unwavering compassion have left an indelible mark on society, ensuring her legacy will live on for generations.

About Jagadguru Kripalu Parishat

Jagadguru Kripalu Parishat was founded by Jagadguru Shri Kripalu Ji Maharaj for the welfare of society. It was established in 1972 (as Sadhana Bhawan Trust) and now continues to run under the leadership of the three appointed Presidents, Sushri Dr. Vishakha Tripathi Ji, Sushri Dr. Shyama Tripathi Ji, and Sushri Dr. Krishna Tripathi Ji. Jagadguru Kripalu Parishat is a non-profit, charitable, educational, and spiritual organization, dedicated to increasing spiritual awareness and helping those in need in society as a whole. Visit www.jkp.org.in to learn more about Jagadguru Kripalu Parishat.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2586110/Jagadguru_Kripalu_Parishat.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)