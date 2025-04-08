VMPL

New Delhi [India], April 8: The Lifting India - Safety Awards 2025 (LISA 2025) is set to be a landmark event, recognizing the invaluable contributions of companies and individuals towards upholding the highest safety standards in the lifting industry. Scheduled for May 23, 2025, at the prestigious Yashwantrao Chavan Centre, Nariman Point, Mumbai, this first-of-its-kind award ceremony will honor industry leaders dedicated to fostering a culture of safety and implementing robust precautionary measures at construction sites across India.

Organized by InspireSafety Foundation, founded by DK Jamdar, Ex-Deputy Director of DISH Maharashtra, LISA 2025 aims to celebrate organizations, companies, and individuals whose safety commitment has significantly reduced construction site risks and accidents.

The event is organised under the guidance of Shri Devidas Gore Director (Global Community Care), Inspiresafety Foundation he is Ex-Director DISH Maharashtra

Invitations have been sent to Shri Akash Fundkar (Minister of Labour, Maharashtra) and Shri Mangal Prabhat Lodha to attend the felicitation program as Chief Guests. The event will also be graced by other respected political dignitaries, along with renowned Indian actress Bhagyashree, who will honor the occasion with her presence.

The first edition of the LISA Awards, held in September 2023, was a resounding success, setting a strong foundation for future editions and reinforcing the importance of safety in the lifting industry.

Speaking about the significance of the awards, DK Jamdar, Founder of InspireSafety Foundation and former Deputy Director of DISH Maharashtra, stated,"We are excited to host the Lifting India - Safety Awards once again. This initiative is a tribute to the dedicated professionals in the lifting industry who work tirelessly to ensure workplace safety.

