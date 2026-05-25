Business News | Lifting India Safety Awards 2026 Season 3: Honouring the Guardians of India's Construction Industry

VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 25: Inspiresafety Foundation Organised the 3rd and most spectacular edition of the Lifting India Safety Award (LISA) 2026, reaffirming its stature as the industry's most prestigious platform for recognising workplace safety excellence. Surpassing all previous seasons in scale and participation, the event India's Industrial sector in a resounding declaration that worker safety is non-negotiable.

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The evening drew wholehearted support from principal supporters Heft Cranes International Pvt Ltd, Bedmutha Group, and Garware Technical Fibres Foundation, UNIQUO, Institute of Construction Equipment and Lifting Machines (ICLM), TECHUNIQUO, and LIFTORES. A distinguished panel of guests of honour lent authority to the occasion, including Shri. Vipul Mishra, Director (Safety), DGOSH; Shri. Yogesh Patil, Director, Directorate of Vocational Education and Training, Mumbai; Shri. Martand Singh Rathore, Additional General Manager, National High Speed Rail Corporation Ltd; Shri. Satish Anand Shetty, Honorary President, Taloja Industries; and Shri. Appasaheb Bhosale, General Manager, B.G. Shirke Construction Technology Pvt. Ltd., Pune.

The ceremony opened on a stirring note with the conferral of the Lifetime Achievement Award upon Chelliah Muruga Moorthy, Executive Director at AECOM and Head of the General Consultants Consortium for Chennai Metro Rail Phase 2, whose decades of dedication have shaped India's construction safety conscience.

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The coveted Golden Hook Award -- presented for achieving zero accidents and successful project completion -- was awarded to Runwal Enterprises Ltd., Riviera Infraprojects Pvt Ltd, Blue Star Limited, Heft Cranes International Pvt Ltd, and Shivshankar Stone Industries, among other deserving recipients, to thunderous applause.

In recognition of corporate safety leadership, prominent organisations including L&T Constructions, Afcons, Riviera Infraprojects Pvt Ltd, BG Shirke Constructions Pvt Ltd, Hitech Projects, Chennai Metro, and HCC-TPL Indore Metro Joint Venture were honoured for maintaining exemplary safety standards across their projects.

The evening also witnessed a historic milestone -- the conferral of India's first-ever Custodian of Safety Award upon Shri. Martand Singh Rathore for his outstanding contribution to safety on India's prestigious high-speed rail project, earning a well-deserved standing ovation from the audience.

The most memorable highlight was the launch of the safety anthem "Kaam Karo Acha Acha, Humare Bhai Mano Suraksha," a powerful message destined to resonate across construction sites nationwide. Celebrity guest Bhagyashree, attending for the second consecutive season, praised the event's vision and organisation.

LISA 2026 Season 3 stands as an unforgettable milestone in India's growing safety movement -- a celebration of the guardians who ensure every worker returns home safely.

For more information visit our site - https://www.inspiresafetyfoundation.org/

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