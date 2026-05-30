Business News | Lilavati Hospital and Research Centre Sweeps Top Honours at Orthium Excellence Awards 2026

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 30: Lilavati Hospital and Research Centre delivered a remarkable performance at the prestigious Orthium Excellence Awards 2026, securing some of the most coveted honours of the evening and reaffirming its leadership in orthopaedic excellence, advanced surgical care, innovation, and healthcare administration.

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Held at the Grand Ballroom, The Westin Mumbai Garden City, the awards ceremony brought together distinguished orthopaedic surgeons, hospital leaders, healthcare innovators, dignitaries, and industry pioneers from across India.

Presented by Eventinity Ventures Pvt. Ltd. alongside Orthium Expo 2026, the awards recognised exceptional achievements in orthopaedics, healthcare leadership, innovation, and patient-centric care. The event was academically supported by the Delhi Orthopaedic Association.

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Adding further prestige to the occasion, Professor Mohammad Abdul Bari (UK) and Dr. Vinod Kumar, President of the Delhi Orthopaedic Association, formally inaugurated Orthium Expo 2026 in the presence of eminent orthopaedic surgeons, healthcare leaders, industry experts, and dignitaries from across the country.

Adding glamour to the prestigious healthcare event, renowned Bollywood actress Himani Shivpuri graced the evening as the celebrity guest. Interestingly, before pursuing her successful acting career, Himani Shivpuri had once aspired to become a doctor, making her presence at the celebration of medical excellence especially meaningful.

Major Wins for Lilavati Hospital & Research CentreLilavati Hospital and Research Centre emerged as one of the biggest winners at the event, receiving multiple prestigious recognitions across surgery, hospital excellence, and administration.

Awardees from Lilavati Hospital & Research Centre- Dr. Rajesh Maniar -- Best Joint Replacement Surgeon

- Dr. Ram Chaddha -- Best Spine Surgeon

- Dr. Vinod Agrawal -- Best Trauma & Hip Replacement Surgeon

- Mr. Rajiv K. Mehta / Lilavati Hospital and Research Centre -- Best Orthopaedic Hospital

- Dr. Niraj Uttamani -- Excellence in Hospital Administration

The multiple honours received by Lilavati Hospital and its distinguished specialists reflect the institution's commitment to world-class orthopaedic care, advanced surgical expertise, patient outcomes, innovation, and healthcare leadership.

Other Distinguished Awardees

- Dr. H. R. Jhunjhunwala -- Lifetime Achievement Award in Orthopaedics

- Professor Mohammad Abdul Bari -- International Icon in Hip & Knee Arthroplasty

- Prof. Dr. Pradeep Bhosale -- Pioneer in Robotic Orthopaedic Surgery

- Dr. Rajesh P. Dharia -- Excellence in Joint Replacement

- Dr. Vinod Kumar -- Outstanding Contribution to Orthopaedic Research

- Dr. Sunirmal Kumar Mukherjee -- Excellence in Hip & Knee Replacement Surgery

- Dr. Ankit Meshram -- Emerging Young Orthopaedic Surgeon (Under 40)

- Dr. Amit Shashikant Munde -- Promising Orthopaedic Surgeon of the Year (Under 40)

- Dr. Anish Paul Gregory -- Excellence in Orthopaedic Surgery (Under 40)

- Dr. Neeraj Srivastava -- Most Patient-Centric Orthopaedic Surgeon

- Dr. Sushant Chavan -- Maharashtra Orthopaedic Icon (Under 40)

- Dr. Kushal Gori -- Emerging Spine Surgeon of the Year

- Dr. Premraj Battalwar -- Healthcare Pioneer Award

- Dr. Kishore Mehta / Siddhachal Hospital -- Excellence in Multi-Speciality Healthcare

- Dr. Ashok Pundlik Wani-Sonkul -- Lifetime Achievement Award in Humanitarian Medical Service

- Dr. Debabrata Kumar -- Innovation in Joint Replacement Surgery

Honouring Industry Excellence

The event also celebrated organisations contributing significantly to orthopaedic innovation, implants, rehabilitation, surgical technology, and healthcare support services, including:

- Vikas Surgical Works

- Sachin Enterprises

- Permedica Hip Knee Replacement Implant

- Orthofits

- Annantaa Infinite Care and Physiotherapy

- Raj Surgicals

- Dynamic Ortho Industries

- Metaform Enterprises

- EBOT

- Care Biomedical

The Orthium Excellence Awards 2026 successfully celebrated India's leading orthopaedic professionals and institutions that continue to set new benchmarks in surgical excellence, healthcare innovation, research, and compassionate patient care, while reinforcing Mumbai's growing prominence as a hub for world-class orthopaedic healthcare.

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