New Delhi [India], December 8 (ANI/SRV): Leading event, modeling, acting, and entertainment company in India is all set to host the Limelight Pageant and Best Entrepreneur Award on 25th March 2023 at Sahara Star, Mumbai. With a vision to pave the path for upcoming talent, Limelight Media Company is a renowned beauty platform that opens the gate for aspirants who want to enter the world of magnificence and fame with its MR, MISS, and MRS INDIA 2022 World Contest.

The event has received an overwhelming response in the initial registration phase. Over 85 participants from Pan India have enrolled for the event and are looking forward to kick-starting their success journey with Limelight Media Company.

The judges for this mega pageant and awards ceremony which will be held in the first quarter of 2023 are renowned celebrities such as Actor Arbaaz Khan and Deepshikha Nagpal. The panel is searching for a winner who is also a role model with an inspirational voice in society, and therefore, Limelight Media Company organize fashion Shows and does Celebrity Management to discover unique talents and guide them to reach new heights every day!

Initiated by Ritu Raj in 2022, Limelight Media Company's objective is to celebrate and promote individuals of various cultures and origins, as well as to empower them to achieve their goals via experiences that build self-confidence and provide possibilities for success.

Highlighting the Limelight Media Company's long-term vision, Ritu Raj said, "This is not just a venture but my childhood dream of being able to forge a path of success for others through this beauty pageant. This is the reason why I ensured that people from all age groups get a chance to showcase their talent and win big along with getting a chance to enter Bollywood." She further added, "Through our training method, we attempt to give lessons for self-growth, overall wellness, socialization, and goal setting. We promote individual self-improvement and build extraordinary characters. We provide a solid framework for successful endeavors, preparing not only for pageantry but also for life. I firmly believe that via Limelight Mr, Miss, and Mrs. India, participants will gain an exciting lifetime chronicle experience that will build their personalities and widen the borders of their ideas that they would never have discovered otherwise."

Limelight Media Company along with the audience's search for unifying values to experience national pride on the public stage of MR, MISS, and MRS World. And it is via such competitions that the world is introduced to an individual who can become a mark of national pride, cultural ethics, and patriotism. They offer a fantastic opportunity to everybody who wants to excel. In conclusion, using such concepts, Indian individuals may demonstrate their abilities and skills to the rest of the country on a digital platform. The winners of the pageant also get a chance to win a cash prize of 3 Lakh rupees, while getting featured in a video album gaining huge popularity in the media. The pageant in other words is a gateway to Bollywood with widespread publicity.

Limelight Media Company is a childhood dream of Ritu Raj, a medical student from a family of doctors. Ritu Raj's inspiration behind starting this pageant is to drive the concept of beauty and brains to empower individuals.

The participants can register themselves on the official website at https://limelight-india.com/

