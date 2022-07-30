Munster, [Germany], July 30 (ANI/PRNewswire): LIMES (Prospective Multi-Center Randomized Controlled Trial to Evaluate the Safety and Efficacy of SiroLIMus Drug-Coated Balloon versus Standard Angioplasty for the Treatment of Infrapopliteal Occlusions in Patients with PEripheral Arterial DiSease) has already enrolled 15 patients, which is encouraging as the Company looks to take a leap in the peripheral artery disease (PAD) treatment.

Initiated by the University Hospitals Jena and Leipzig in Germany and led by Principal Investigator (PI) Prof. Dr Ulf Teichgraber alongside Co-PI Prof. Thomas Zeller and Prof. Dierk Scheinert, LIMES is a prospective, multicentre, randomized controlled trial (RCT) which is designed and aimed to evaluate Magic Touch - PTA 0.014" and 0.018" (Concept Medical Inc) versus POBA (Plain Old Balloon Angioplasty) in a head-to-head comparison (1:1). The trial kicked off with the index patient enrolled on 31st March 2022 by PD Dr Nassan Malyar at the University Hospital Munster in Germany.

LIMES RCT is set to enrol 230 patients, randomized in 1:1 (Magic Touch-PTA: POBA) fashion in currently 19 centres across Germany and Austria. The patient population will include patients presenting with documented chronic critical limb ischemia (CLI) in the target limb defined as Rutherford clinical category (RCC) 4, 5 or 6 aged >=18 years. The study evaluates patients with a reference vessel diameter (RVD) >=2 and

