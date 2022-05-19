Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 19 (ANI/PNN): Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Limited, one of India's leading healthcare companies has reported its Best-ever results in a financial year with highest - Revenue, EBITDA and Net Profit for the FY ended March 2022. Company has recommended a dividend of 15 per cent, Rs 1.50 per share on the face value of Rs 10 per share for the FY 2021-22.

Company reported net profit of Rs 69.36 crore for FY22 as against net profit of Rs 62.25 crore in the corresponding period last year, growth of 11.42 per cent. Net revenue from operations for FY22 was reported at Rs 472.08 crore, higher by 11.63 per cent over previous fiscal's same period revenue of Rs 422.91 crore. Company reported EBITDA of Rs 105.47 crore in FY22, rise of 13.67 per cent as compared to EBITDA of Rs 92.78 crore in FY21. EPS for FY22 was reported at Rs 34.63 per share.

Commenting on the results and performance, Mahendra Patel, Managing Director, Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Limited, said, "We feel proud to inform all our stakeholders that the company is progressing well on its long-term growth roadmap. Company has reported excellent numbers for FY 2022 with highest Revenue, EBITDA and Net Profit reported on a yearly basis. With a robust performance, the company has recommended a dividend of Rs 1.50 per share. Company's expansion plans for Cephalosporin products and foray in EU and Australian markets are also progressing well. Company is growing strength to strength, delivering robust operational and financial performance maintaining healthy growth in revenue, margins and profitability. We expect the growth momentum to continue and expect to get further boost in coming years."

CRISIL Ratings has upgraded its ratings on the bank facilities of Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd to 'CRISIL A/Stable/CRISIL A1' from CRISIL A-/Positive/CRISIL A2+. CRISIL report further states that, "The rating upgrade reflects the Lincoln group's improved business profile and the continued consolidation in the financial risk profile. Over the medium term, the group is expected to maintain its growth trajectory and healthy margin. This shall be supported by addition of Cephalosporin which has potential to add around 30 per cent to the topline over next three fiscals. Further, the group's European market foray shall provide additional fillip to the business profile."

Update on Cephalosporin Expansion - In September 2021, company acquired a plant in Mehsana, Gujarat to launch Cephalosporin products. Capital investment using internal source of fund for acquisition of cephalosporin plant (including capacity expansion) for Rs 30 crore. The plant is expected to contribute sales of around Rs 150 crore in the next 3 years. The plant will cater to all the Cephalosporin products i.e, Tablet, Capsule, Dry syrup and Injectable.

Export business of the company has shown strong growth over the years. It currently exports to 60 plus countries including East and West Africa, Central and Latin America and Southeast Asia. TGA - Australia and EU GMP approvals will strengthen the company's presence and expand its network to 90 plus countries. FOB Value of Exports for FY22 reports of Rs 266.18 crore.

Lincoln Pharma has a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility unit at Khatraj in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, complying with stringent international quality and compliance norms and certified by EUGMP, WHO-GMP, TGA - Australia and ISO-9001: 2015. Company has developed 600 plus formulations in 15 therapeutic areas and has a strong product/brand portfolio in anti-infective, respiratory system, gynaecology, cardio and CNS, anti-bacterial, ant-diabetic, anti-malaria among others. To complement the company's strong presence in the acute segment, the company is also building a portfolio in lifestyle and chronic segments especially dermatology, gastro and pain management. Company has filed 25 plus patent applications and is awarded with seven patents. Company has a strong presence in the domestic market nationally with a dedicated field force of over 600 personnel who cater to more than 30,000 doctors, chemists across the country.

Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Limited: https://www.lincolnpharma.com/

Providing Affordable and Innovative medicines for healthier lives.

Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd is one of the leading healthcare companies in Gujarat, India. Established in the year 1979, the company develops and manufactures affordable and innovative medicines for healthier lives. The company has developed 600 plus formulations in 15 therapeutic areas and has a strong product/brand portfolio in anti-infective, respiratory system, gynaecology, cardio and CNS, anti-bacterial, anti-diabetic, anti-malaria among others. The company has its strong presence in Domestic market with good strength of own field force and also exports to more than 60 Countries.

Company has developed many new drug delivery dosage forms over years and has a track record of launching many first-of-its-kind innovative products. Company works with a vision for nurturing innovations and bringing them to Indian patients at an affordable cost to create "Healthcare for All".

Lincoln Pharma has a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility unit at Khatraj in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, complying with stringent international quality and compliance norms and certified by EU GMP, WHO-GMP and ISO-9001: 2015. Recently the company has also received an approval from Australia's medicines and medical devices regulator - Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA). TGA and EU GMP approvals will further strengthen the company's presence in the export market from 60 plus countries to over 90 plus countries. Company is engaged in manufacturing of pharma formulations like Tablets, Capsules, Injectables, Syrups, Ointments, etc.

Company's key strength is embedded in its cutting-edge research and development capabilities. The company has a strong R and D team including 30 plus scientists. It has filled 25 plus patent applications and is awarded seven patents. R and D centre of the company is recognised by the Department of Scientific and Technology, Government of India and furnished with state-of-the-art devices and equipment for internal physical, chemical and microbiological analysis of all products.

Company has a strong presence in the domestic market nationally with a dedicated field force of over 600 personnel who cater to more than 30,000 doctors, chemists across the country. Company has a wide national distribution network through 21+ Super Stockist and over 50,000 retailers in 26 states across India.

Going green, company has also set up a new Solar Plant of 1 MW at factory's rooftop in addition to two windmills. This way we are producing renewable energy to our consumption nearly 65 per cent resulting significant saving in the electricity cost and helped the company to become a self-sustainable and environment-friendly organization.

