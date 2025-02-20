PNN

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], February 20: Lingaro India, a part of the Poland based global tech giant, Lingaro group, proudly announces its certification as a Great Place to Work®, a testament to its unwavering dedication to fostering an exceptional workplace culture. The prestigious certification is based on the globally recognized Great Place to Work® Trust Index™ Employee Survey, which evaluates organizations on key parameters such as credibility of management, respect for people, fairness at the workplace, pride, and camaraderie. Lingaro Group, a global leader in end-to-end data services and IT solutions, is known for its reputation as a dynamic and inclusive organization that prioritizes employee satisfaction, trust, and growth and this certification reinforces that philosophy for their India operations as well.

The Great Place To Work® surveyed Lingaro India based on various parameters, that reflect Lingaro's outstanding performance across these categories:

- Trust Index™ Score: 89

- Credibility of Management: 87

- Respect for People: 90

- Fairness at the Workplace: 89

- Pride: 91

- Camaraderie Between People: 90

With a remarkable survey participation rate of 94.39%, Lingaro India's employees showcased their pride in the organization's corporate image, inclusive culture, and consistent efforts to ensure employee well-being and engagement. Speaking about the certification, Mr Suresh Ramamoorthy, Country Head, Lingaro India, said, "We are thrilled to be recognized as a Great Place to Work®. This certification reflects our commitment to creating a culture where employees feel valued, empowered, and inspired to contribute to our mission of driving data-driven transformation. As we expand our presence across India, this achievement reinforces our belief that investing in people is the key to unlocking innovation and delivering impactful solutions for our clients."

Lingaro Group's Poland headquarters is on the list of the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For™ in Europe, with 500+ people on board. This was after reviewing more than 1.3 million survey responses from employees across Europe. Lingaro Group, Poland also achieved the Europe-wide recognition after being named one of Poland's Best Workplaces™ with 500+ people on board.

The Great Place to Work® certification has evolved to become the 'gold standard in workplace certification' globally, and is backed by a robust research methodology, with the aim to making modern workplaces as thriving ecosystem for talent. The certification involves a thorough assessment of workplace culture through two key lenses. The first lens is the globally validated Trust Index™ Survey, which accounts for 75% of the evaluation, that gathers anonymous feedback from employees to measure the core behaviours that foster trust in management, build connections among colleagues, and inspire loyalty to the organization. The survey also examines the consistency and quality of employee experiences across demographic groups and roles.

The second lens, the Culture Audit™, accounts for 25% of the evaluation. This proprietary tool assesses the strength of an organization's leadership, values, and workplace programs, while delving into critical insights of how and why the organization creates an exceptional environment for its employees. Together, these assessments underline Lingaro's success in fostering a workplace where every individual can thrive and contribute to organizational performance.

A Thriving Workplace for Talent and Innovation

Lingaro's certification highlights its successful integration of globally validated workplace practices with a local focus on the rapidly growing Indian technology sector. As India's Global Capability Centers (GCCs) continue to expand--employing over 1.4 million professionals and poised to grow to 2 million by 2026--Lingaro remains steadfast in its commitment to attracting top talent, growing its workforce by 100% year-on-year, and achieving 30% year-on-year revenue growth.

Lingaro Group has already been globally recognized as an excellent employer, including a Great Place to Work® recognition in Poland, Philippines, and a few markets in Asia. With over 1500+ employees globally, Lingaro is committed to not only driving employee engagement but also pushing for continuous learning and development, with unique opportunities for upskilling through platforms like Udemy Business and internal training programs, fostering a culture of growth and innovation. As a global company with a dynamic workforce, Lingaro encourages a value-driven work culture that fosters autonomy and trust. Through its "Office-as-an-Option" model, Lingaro promotes a healthy work-life balance, enables flexible working options, and offers diverse growth opportunities to attract and retain top talent worldwide.

Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at Lingaro

Lingaro also believes in combining technological excellence with a strong commitment to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI). As an ethical business, Lingaro's DEI efforts focus on ensuring equal opportunities and creating a safe and respectful workplace for all. Its also remarkable to note that in a field dominated by men, women make up 31% of Lingaro's global workforce, and 40% of the managerial roles at Lingaro are held by women--an achievement that stands out in the IT sector. Lingaro continues to advance DEI and gender equality across all its locations worldwide, demonstrating its commitment to creating an inclusive and empowering work environment.

By strategically advancing the DEI agenda, Lingaro responds to the needs of its current and prospective employees, customers, and business partners, aspiring to make a positive impact in the IT sector.

About Lingaro Group

Lingaro Group is an end-to-end data service provider to 80+ global enterprises, helping them navigate their data journeys from data maturity assessment and 360-degree diagnostics through value realization to data literacy, training, and measurement. With over 2000 successful projects delivered since its founding, Lingaro has delighted industry-leading organizations across a wide range of business functions including transportation, warehousing, manufacturing, marketing, sales and distribution, sustainability, people and workforce, procurement, finance , revenue optimization, and digital commerce Lingaro Group has offices in Warsaw, Lublin, Geneva, Zurich, Cincinnati, Mexico City, Manila, Bangalore, and Singapore.

