PNN

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 6: In a grand and inspiring event, the Lions Club of Hyderabad Bhooja officially marked its inception with a Charter Presentation and Installation Ceremony held at the Telangana Contractors Cultural Club Meeting Hall. The evening was a celebration of service, leadership, and commitment to social welfare.

The event was graced by Lions Governor D. Koteshwara Rao, who attended as the Chief Guest, emphasizing the growing impact of the Lions movement in Hyderabad. PDG Lion Rajagopal Reddy conducted the induction ceremony, formally welcoming 50 new members into the club, while PDG Lion Bandaru Prabhakar officiated the installation of office bearers.

New Leadership Takes Charge

At the heart of this new chapter, Jakka Sudhakar took the oath as the President of the Lions Club of Hyderabad Bhooja, alongside Boinapalli Kiran as Secretary and Alok Garg as Treasurer. Their leadership is expected to drive impactful community initiatives in the coming years.

Presiding over the event, Lions Club of Hyderabad Deccan President A Sudhakar Reddy underscored the significance of this new addition to the Lions fraternity, stating,"The Lions Club of Hyderabad Bhooja is not just a club; it is a movement driven by passionate individuals committed to making a real difference in society. With strong leadership and dedicated members, I am confident that this club will bring meaningful change to our community."

Distinguished Guests Add Prestige to the Event

The event was further honored by the presence of Special Honourable Guests, including Anil, Chairman of TSMDC, and Nani Raju, President of MyHome Bhooja. Their support and encouragement added to the enthusiasm and commitment of the newly formed club, reinforcing the Lions Club's mission of service and philanthropy.

The ceremony concluded on a high note, with members reaffirming their commitment to Lions International's mission of humanitarian service, leadership, and global fellowship. The newly formed club is expected to initiate various social projects in healthcare, education, and environmental sustainability, further strengthening the spirit of volunteerism in Hyderabad.

