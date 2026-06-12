Business News | Liotech Industries Limited IPO Opens on 17 June, 2026

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 12: Liotech Industries Limited (Liotech, The Company) manufactures precision hardware structures and accessories including door kits, hinges, hooks, aldrops, locks and handles, proposes to open its Initial Public Offering on June 17, 2026, aiming to raise ₹ 36.02 Crores with shares to be listed on the BSE SME platform.

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The issue size is 11,22,000 equity shares with a face value of ₹ 10 each with an IPO price of ₹321 Per Share.

Equity Share Allocation

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- Individual Investors - Not less than 10,64,000 Equity Shares

- Market Maker - Up to 58,000 Equity Shares

The net proceeds from the IPO will be utilized for Capital Expenditure Towards Acquiring Machinery, Funding towards Repayment of Loan, Working Capital Requirement and the general corporate purposes. The issue will open on Wednesday, June 17, 2026 and will close on Friday, June 19, 2026.

The Lead Manager to the Issue is Wealth Mine Networks Limited, and the Registrar is KFIN Technologies Limited.

Mr. Hiteshbhai Mansukhbhai Bhuva, Managing Director of Liotech Industries Limited expressed, "Our journey has been defined by a clear focus on quality manufacturing, precision engineering, and customer-centric solutions. From a single manufacturing base in Rajkot, we have steadily built a diversified portfolio of over 150 hardware and engineering products that serve the housing, infrastructure, and industrial sectors across India. Our evolution into a fully integrated manufacturing player, backed by ISO-certified processes and advanced machinery, reflects our commitment to consistency, efficiency, and scale.

This IPO marks an important milestone in our growth journey. The proceeds will enable us to strengthen our working capital, upgrade our manufacturing infrastructure and enhance production capabilities. These initiatives will help us increase order-taking capacity, expand our geographical presence, and deliver higher value to maintaining consistent quality standards.

This issue will help us move forward with our growth plans while maintaining focus on operational efficiency and quality. Our objective remains to build a stronger and more sustainable organization over the long term."

CA Shashank Doshi, Director of Wealth Mine Networks Limited said "We are pleased to partner with Liotech Industries Limited in its IPO journey. The company is recognized for its integrated manufacturing capabilities and its diversified portfolio of precision hardware and engineering products catering to the housing, infrastructure, and industrial sectors. With a strong focus on quality, customization, and timely delivery, Liotech has built a reliable presence across multiple regions in India.

Supported by an ISO-certified manufacturing facility and advanced production infrastructure, the company has consistently enhanced its in-house manufacturing capabilities and operational efficiency. Its steady financial performance and expanding market footprint reflect a well-executed growth strategy and competitive positioning.

The IPO will enable the company to strengthen working capital, upgrade manufacturing infrastructure, and pursue growth opportunities across existing and new markets. We believe the company is well-positioned for sustainable growth and long-term value creation."

About Liotech Industries Limited

Liotech Industries Limited, based in Rajkot, Gujarat, manufactures precision hardware structures and accessories including door kits, hinges, hooks, aldrops, locks, handles, and bolts. The Company operates on a B2B model, catering to the housing, infrastructure, and engineering sectors. Its modern manufacturing facility in Shapar ensures efficient, just-in-time delivery and cost-effective operations. The company offers end-to-end solutions - from design and production to quality testing, packaging, and dispatch.

In FY25, The Company achieved a Revenue of ₹ 4,067.78 Lakhs, EBITDA of ₹ 656.21 Lakhs & PAT of ₹ 416.39 Lakhs.

For the nine-month period ended December 2025, The Company achieved a Revenue of ₹ 5,160.56 Lakh, EBITDA of ₹ 838.83 Lakh & PAT of ₹ 548.84 Lakh.

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