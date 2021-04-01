Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], April 1 (ANI/NewsVoir): COVID-19 has redefined lifestyle habits for many around the world with conscious choices being made towards integrating sustainability in their everyday routine, particularly for those working from home. With the lockdown extending for more than a year, the environment has had the time to bounce back while corporates have had to realign their sustainability goals and give back to society in a more meaningful way.

Lithium Urban Technologies, a corporate sustainable mobility solutions provider, administered a survey among the corporate community in India with the aim to assess their preference for sustainable mobility and electric vehicles in light of the pandemic. Over 3500 respondents shared their views from 7 cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, Kolkata, Pune, Jaipur, and Hyderabad.

Commenting on the survey insights, Sanjay Krishnan, Founder, Lithium Urban Technologies said, "It is safe to conclude that sustainability has hit the mainstream with a clear behavioural change seen in a corporate consumer since the onset of the pandemic and the lockdown. The insights from this survey are indicative of the fact that the younger generation will be the key stakeholders in influencing the general sentiments among their peers and older generations towards sustainable mobility as a long-term solution and investment. Moreover, an increased interest towards adoption of EVs clearly implies that pandemic has strengthened the belief of being environmentally conscious while keeping in mind cost-effectiveness."

Key highlights of the survey:

An improved outlook towards sustainability

A sense of revelation was highlighted with regard to vehicles being off the road during the lockdown - 80 per cent of respondents observed a drastic dip in pollution levels, and 52 per cent realized that most travel was unnecessary as their work carried on without any disruption.

Having taken the opportunity to increase self-awareness towards sustainability, a significant 69 per cent of respondents feel that they have increased their efforts to adopt a more sustainable way of living since the onset of the pandemic. Interestingly, those residing in Mumbai (85 per cent) and Bangalore (68 per cent) have a higher claim towards living a more sustainable lifestyle, compared to those residing in Delhi (62 per cent) and Chennai (50 per cent).

Though most of the respondents had an improved outlook towards sustainability, 41per cent of respondents stressed upon the fact that there is a need to adopt a more sustainable lifestyle going forward.

Awareness of company-led sustainability efforts high among employees

When asked about the respondents' companies' policies on sustainability, 55 per cent of them claim that their company has sustainability-related goals, while 19 per cent of respondents are not aware about their organisation's commitment to sustainability. Amongst them, a higher percentage of those working in medium to large enterprises believe that their company is more conscious about the environment (>75 per cent), than those working in smaller enterprises (

