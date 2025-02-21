BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 21: Livingstones Infra Pvt Ltd and Mahindra Lifespace Developers Limited (MLDL) are pleased to announce their strategic partnership for a prestigious cluster redevelopment project in Mahalaxmi, South Mumbai. This transformative initiative, with a Gross Development Value (GDV) of Rs. 1,650 crore, is set to redefine luxury living and urban development in one of the city's most iconic locations. This collaboration brings together Livingstones Infra's expertise in redevelopment and urban transformation with Mahindra Lifespaces' legacy of trust, sustainability, and excellence in real estate development. Together, we aim to revitalize the Mahalaxmi neighborhood, blending modern design, sustainability, and superior living standards while honoring the heritage of South Mumbai. Speaking on the collaboration, Rishab Jain, Director of Livingstones Infra Pvt Ltd, stated: "This partnership with Mahindra Lifespace marks a significant milestone in Mumbai's redevelopment journey. We share a common vision of transforming urban spaces with world-class infrastructure, sustainability, and innovation. By bringing together modern urban planning, superior craftsmanship, and community-centric development, we are committed to delivering an exceptional living experience for residents."

