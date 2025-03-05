BusinessWire India

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 5: Locuz, in collaboration with AWS, is proud to announce its selection as a key partner in the prestigious IndiaAI Mission, an initiative by the Government of India to democratize access to high-performance computing resources to foster AI innovation across the nation.

Pankaj Gupta, Leader - Public Sector, AWS India and South Asia said, "AWS is excited to collaborate with Locuz, an empanelled vendor for the India AI initiative. We are committed to empowering India's AI revolution by providing robust solutions like AWS Glue for data preparation, Amazon SageMaker for model building and deployment and optimizing hardware usage with AWS Trainium and AWS Inferentia chips. Serverless deployment with AWS Lambda further cuts down operational expenses by eliminating the need for maintaining dedicated servers along with efficient distributed training and model optimization through Amazon SageMaker. These tools enable scalable, efficient, and innovative AI development, driving India's digital transformation across key industries."

This milestone marks a significant step in advancing AI adoption by providing cutting-edge GPU computing resources at globally competitive rates. As an industry leader in HPC, cloud integration, and AI-driven solutions, Locuz is committed to empowering Indian startups, enterprises, academic institutions, and R&D organizations with affordable and scalable AI infrastructure.

Uttam Majumdar, Sr. Vice President - Business & Services at Locuz, expressed his enthusiasm: "This remarkable achievement brings immense joy and pride to everyone at Locuz. It underscores our unwavering commitment to developing AI and HPC-powered systems that will position India at the forefront of AI innovation. With 25 years of experience in building large-scale systems of national importance and our strong, long-standing partnership with AWS, we are well-equipped to onboard customers to the IndiaAI Mission. Our infrastructure expertise, including advanced GPU computing resources and AWS silicon, such as AWS Trainium and AWS Inferentia, will accelerate AI processing and streamline the management of complex tasks while taking advantage of adjacencies and advancements in cloud technology."

Locuz in collaboration with AWS aims to enhance AI accessibility for organizations to build responsible AI for India. The mission is to accelerate development of AI for critical sectors like Healthcare, Agriculture, Finance, and more and drive research & innovation with GPUs for efficient AI processing.

