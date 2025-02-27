VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 27: LOGICLENS, an emerging AI-driven video analytics start-up, has successfully secured its first investment from Qi Ventures. Qi Venture Crafts, the venture-building arm of Qi Ventures has been actively mentoring LOGICLENS, guiding it towards investment readiness by refining its strategy, strengthening its value proposition, and positioning it for sustainable growth.

This strategic funding marks a significant milestone in LOGICLENS' journey to transform real-time video intelligence enhancing its power, accessibility, and industry-wide integration.

Ajay Kumar Satpathy, a visionary entrepreneur from Jharkhand coming with a decade of experience in the AI industry alongside co-founder Anubhav Pandey, an ML architect from Bhopal, is on a mission to revolutionize video intelligence through cutting-edge artificial intelligence. LOGICLENS is an emerging startup specializing in Advanced AI based Video Analytics solutions. Our innovative technology leverages CCTV cameras to capture real-time events of interest, providing businesses and organizations with unparalleled insight and security. With a focus on precision and efficiency, LOGICLENS empowers clients to enhance surveillance, streamline operations, and make data-driven decisions using state-of-the-art video analysis. LOGICLENS is at the forefront of revolutionizing the way we harness video data to drive better outcomes and safeguard our environments.

Abhijit Paul, Senior Director of Qi Ventures, spearheads Qi Venture Crafts, a platform dedicated to fostering innovation across India from Tier 1 cities to emerging entrepreneurial hubs in Tier 2 and Tier 3 regions. Under his leadership, Qi Venture Crafts provides promising start-ups with critical support, including business strategy development, market positioning, operational scalability, regulatory compliance, investor readiness, and funding acquisition. Additionally, the platform offers post-investment mentorship and guidance to help start-ups prepare for future funding rounds and long-term success.

Abhijit Paul says that "India is a land of limitless opportunities, yet many brilliant ideas from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities struggle due to a lack of guidance, mentorship, and investment. This inspired me to establish Qi Venture Crafts to identify and nurture high-potential start-up ideas, equipping them with the resources they need to thrive and scale to remarkable success,"

With Qi Venture Crafts' backing, LOGICLENS is poised to redefine AI-driven video intelligence at an unprecedented scale, shaping the future of real-time video analytics.

LOGICLENS pioneers hi-tech AI-driven video intelligence, leveraging advanced computer vision, deep learning, and edge computing to extract real-time, high-fidelity insights from unstructured video data. By fusing state-of-the-art neural architectures with spatiotemporal analysis, the company enhances security, retail optimization, and smart infrastructure orchestration.

With this latest capital injection, LOGICLENS will expedite the evolution of its proprietary AI models, optimize multimodal sensor fusion, and expand its research into self-supervised learning paradigms. Additionally, the company will recruit elite machine learning engineers and data scientists to scale its AI pipeline, enhance computational efficiency, and drive the next generation of intelligent video analytics.

"We envision a world where AI-driven video analytics empower businesses with intelligence, real-time decision-making capabilities," said Ajay Kumar Satpathy, Founder & CEO of LOGICLENS. "Qi Ventures' support validates our technology and fuels our ambition to redefine how businesses extract value from video data."

LOGICLENS is committed to staying at the forefront of AI-driven video analytics by exploring the latest technological advancements. The company is venturing into new areas such as Edge AI and Hybrid Processing to enhance real-time video analysis and reduce latency. LOGICLENS is also developing ultra-efficient edge AI models that run on low-power devices.

Multimodal AI for Enhanced Perception is another key area of focus. The integration of audio, thermal imaging etc. with video analytics will allow for comprehensive situational awareness in sectors like industrial safety, autonomous security monitoring, and disaster management.

Generative AI for Anomaly Detection is also part of LOGICLENS' roadmap. The company is leveraging generative AI models to detect and predict unusual activities in crowded environments, aiding law enforcement, retail loss prevention, and traffic management.

Additionally, LOGICLENS is working on AI-Powered Digital Twins. By creating real-time digital twins of environments, the company aims to revolutionize predictive maintenance in manufacturing, logistics, and infrastructure monitoring, reducing downtime and optimizing efficiency.

Expanding into the Agri-Tech sector, LOGICLENS is developing an AI-based Rodent Detection System for food storage facilities. This innovation ensures better hygiene and compliance with food safety standards, helping businesses maintain high operational standards.

By spearheading these technological advancements, LOGICLENS aims to secure its position as a market leader in AI-driven video analytics. The company's goal is to be the go-to solution for industries requiring intelligent surveillance, operational efficiency, and predictive analytics. With its strong foundation in innovation and strategic backing from Qi Ventures, LOGICLENS is set to shape the future of AI-powered video intelligence globally.

