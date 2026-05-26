Business News | Lokhande Industries Records 166% Production Growth After Partnering with Dr. Vivek Bindra and Bada Business Private Limited

PNN

New Delhi [India], May 26: Founded in 1978, Lokhande Industries has steadily built a reputation in the manufacturing sector for producing durable and lightweight chain-based products, including V-ring chains, anchor chains, flat ring chains, and blank key chains. Based in Palghar, Maharashtra, the company has served clients across industries with a strong focus on quality, customization, and cost-efficient manufacturing.

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Over the years, the company developed a robust operational setup supported by skilled engineers, trained workers, and dedicated departments handling production, quality testing, packaging, and logistics. Despite having decades of experience and a stable customer base, Lokhande Industries began facing challenges in scaling operational efficiency and improving profitability.

The business was experiencing production inconsistencies, a lack of measurable accountability, and operational gaps that restricted its growth potential. While demand existed, the absence of structured systems made it difficult to optimize manpower productivity and maximize output from existing resources.

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In an effort to streamline operations and improve overall business performance, Lokhande Industries collaborated with Bada Business Private Limited under the leadership and guidance of Dr. Vivek Bindra.

The collaboration focused on implementing structured systems, introducing performance accountability, and enabling data-driven decision-making across the organization. The objective was not merely to increase production, but to create sustainable operational discipline that could drive long-term scalability.

Before the collaboration, the company's per-person production stood at 1534 kg per month. This reflected inefficiencies in production planning and workforce utilization. There was also no clearly defined system for tracking daily performance or identifying operational bottlenecks in real time.

Additionally, profitability remained under pressure due to lower output levels and inefficient absorption of fixed operational costs. The absence of structured KRAs and KPIs meant that employees lacked measurable daily targets, resulting in inconsistencies across production cycles.

Post collaboration, Lokhande Industries underwent a systematic transformation. Structured KRAs and KPIs were introduced across departments, enabling each employee to work toward clearly defined production goals. Multiple performance reviews were conducted during the day to ensure accountability and quick corrective action wherever required.

The company also adopted a data-driven operational approach. Production metrics were continuously monitored, inefficiencies were identified through regular analysis, and corrective interventions were implemented without increasing workforce or infrastructure costs.

The impact of these changes became visible within a short period.

Per-person production increased from 1534 kg to 2542 kg per month, recording a remarkable 166% growth in productivity. Simultaneously, per-person profit witnessed a 164% increase, highlighting improved operational efficiency and stronger cost management.

The company also reported a 30% rise in PAT margins, indicating a significant improvement in financial performance driven by process discipline and optimized resource utilization.

Apart from operational improvements, the collaboration also helped the company strengthen its long-term business vision. Lokhande Industries is now preparing to diversify into end-to-end toys manufacturing, a move expected to open new growth avenues and expand its presence into higher-value manufacturing segments.

As part of the transformation process, dedicated consultants worked closely with the company to identify operational bottlenecks, revenue leakages, and productivity gaps. Tailored solutions were implemented across departments to ensure measurable and scalable outcomes.

Speaking about the transformation, founder Mr. Shrikant Lokhande said, "The systems and structured execution introduced through this collaboration brought clarity into our operations. We were able to improve productivity significantly while utilizing the same resources more efficiently."

The journey of Lokhande Industries demonstrates how structured execution, accountability, and operational discipline can create measurable business impact. Through its collaboration with Dr. Vivek Bindra and Bada Business Private Limited, the company has strengthened both its operational foundation and future growth trajectory.

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