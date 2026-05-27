Business News | LOKI Animal Shelter Helps Rescue Over 3000 Injured Animals Through Free Ambulance and Treatment Initiative

VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 27: Animal welfare activist Sagar Sehrawat, popularly known as "LOKI," is rapidly emerging as one of the most influential public voices against animal cruelty in the city, with his independently run rescue network having helped save over 3,000 injured and abandoned animals. His growing support base, large public presence during cruelty cases, and expanding youth following are now turning what started as a personal mission into a wider animal welfare movement demanding stronger action and accountability.

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"No marriage, no kids, Only animal welfare. My life is animal welfare," says LOKI, who believes that humans must learn to coexist with animals and nature.

According to him, humans are nothing compared to nature, and this planet belongs to every living being, not just humans. He strongly believes that people do not have the right to decide which life deserves to live and which does not.

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He went on to establish the LOKI Animal Shelter and a completely free LOKI Animal Ambulance service, providing free treatment and emergency assistance for injured and sick animals across the city. The shelter is run entirely by LOKI himself without any donations or external funding.

Because the treatment and rescue services are free, animal cases are brought to his shelter from distant areas, and people from different cities regularly send injured and abandoned animals to him for help. Over the years, he has personally helped rescue more than 3,000 animals.

LOKI has also become a strong public voice for animal welfare. Whenever cases of animal cruelty occur in the city, large numbers of people gather and stand with him. Many people follow him closely, and a growing trend has emerged where supporters place boards outside their homes saying, "We Are Loki."

In many cruelty cases, locals now contact LOKI before even approaching authorities, believing that public pressure created by his movement leads to faster action and accountability. LOKI has become a symbol of animal protection, public resistance against cruelty, and a growing youth driven movement demanding coexistence with nature.

His influence has now grown far beyond animal rescue. In the city, people openly say that harming an animal is almost impossible if LOKI stands against it. His supporters respond immediately to cruelty cases, protests, rescue operations, and public pressure campaigns. Young people especially see him as the face of a new animal welfare movement, and he is rapidly becoming a youth icon in the city.

Local political figures and public representatives are also aware of his influence, with many attempting to gain his public support because of the large number of people who stand behind him. What began as one man's pain after losing his dog has now become a powerful public movement challenging the system and demanding real change in animal welfare.

Today, many people know him more by the name "LOKI" than by his real name.

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lokianimalshelter

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(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)