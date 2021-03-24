New Delhi [India], March 24 (ANI/INFS): We all have at some point stood at the crossroads of life wondering what career to choose or change. Should I follow my passion or break away from the traditional career paths of medicine, engineering, business management and law?

Today, there are several choices you have. The world is your oyster. If you want to chase your passion of tasting wine or turn your love for tea into a profession, it's all a possibility!

We've curated a list of some non-conventional career options along with the new-age courses to pursue that bring plenty of opportunities.

1- Fitness and Nutrition Coaches

The pandemic has made everyone increasingly aware of the need to be healthy and fit! Simultaneously, people have discovered their love and passion for being healthy whether its through physical exercise or changing their nutrition intake. Luckily there are courses out there that can help you become a fitness professional or nutritionist or help in improving one's well-being holistically.

In fact, INFS, Institute of Nutrition and Fitness Sciences, offers Diploma in Nutrition and Fitness (DNF). The Diploma covers the twin discipline of Nutrition and Fitness which encompasses all the skills a Fitness Coach needs to be successful. INFS has also meticulously implemented the required topics mentioned by the NSDC (National Skill Development Corporation) in their NOS (National Occupational Standards) for Fitness Professionals.

2-Digital Game Design

If you are glued to your gaming consoles and enjoy the technology behind it then, this course is definitely for you. National Institute of Design (NID) offers The Digital Game Design (DGD) programme which trains, nurtures and combines students' creative imagination with latest technologies to create games and experiences. The programme educates the students in the areas of digital media, digital arts, human computer interaction, history and theory of games/gaming, 2D and 3D graphics, simulation and modelling and much more.

3- Spa Management

According to a study by Numr Research, 33 per cent Indian millennials spend almost INR 4,000 per month on health and wellness. With the increasing number of spa and wellness offerings, there is a growing demand for professional and certified masseurs. Spa management is definitely a good career opportunity and also unheard of. A good training institute teaches you all that there is to know about making a career in the field. One of the renowned institutes offering courses in this field is Ananda Spa Institute in Hyderabad.

4- Brewing and Distilling

If you think you can be the next connoisseur of spirits, then read on. Understand the art of making alcohol and the science behind it with several brewing and distilling courses. The Gargi Agriculture Research and Training Institute, Pune offers Bachelor's and Master's degree, with the curriculum usually consists of tasting various blends and the science behind it.

