Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 11: Lords Mark Industries Limited, a distinguished company known for its diverse portfolio, has been awarded the prestigious NavaBharat CSR Award 2025 in the Healthcare category. The grand ceremony took place at ITC Grand Central, Mumbai, where industry leaders and achievers were recognized for their exceptional contributions to Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

Sachidanand Upadhyay, Managing Director, Lords Mark Industries, was recognized as a CSR Hero for his outstanding efforts in driving impactful healthcare initiatives. On his behalf, Vinay Sarda, Director, Lords Mark Industries Ltd., received the award from C.P. Radhakrishnan, Governor of Maharashtra.

The award is a testament to Lords Mark Industries' unwavering commitment to social welfare, particularly in the healthcare sector. Through its various CSR initiatives, the company has exemplified the true spirit of philanthropy, inspiring change, and fostering progress toward building a New India.

Expressing his gratitude, Sachidanand Upadhyay, Managing Director, Lords Mark Industries said, "At Lords Mark Industries, we believe that access to quality healthcare is a fundamental right. This recognition reinforces our commitment to driving meaningful change through sustainable and impactful healthcare initiatives. As we work towards a Viksit Bharat, we remain dedicated to empowering communities and fostering a healthier and stronger India."

Lord's Mark Industries operates through key subsidiaries, including LordsMed, Lord's Mark Insurance Broking Limited, Lord's Mark Biotech, Lords Mark Microbiotech, and Lords Automative Private Limited, along with verticals in renewable energy products and paper. Committed to innovation and excellence, the company continues to expand while upholding the highest quality standards. Diversification remains the foundation of Lord's Mark Industries' sustained growth and success.

Incorporated in 1998, Lord's Mark Industries Private Ltd. (Lord's) has made impressive growth starting from paper to LED to Renewable energy and making grand in the medical diagnostic industry. Lord's and its subsidiaries have made a mark in Electric Vehicle, Genome Testing, Pharma and Healthcare. Growth through diversification has become the trend setter and has been the cornerstone of success at Lord's.

