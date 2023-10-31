PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 31: Louis Vuitton has opened its largest store in India at the Jio World Plaza in Mumbai, expanding the Maison's presence within India and the South Asia region. Located in the prestigious precinct of Bandra Kurla Complex, it is also the largest international luxury store in the country; this long standing bond with the Maison goes back over 20 years when it opened its first store in India.

Also Read | Most Wickets in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Adam Zampa Stays At Top Spot, Shaheen Afridi in Second Place.

Reflecting the timeless architectural concept first implemented at the Place Vendomestore in Paris, the Mumbai flagship store brings to life a design spectrum that highlights local craftsmanship. The store features a facade made of honed and hammered Mocca cream stone heightening the feeling of nature and is combined with an intricate Louis Vuitton flower mesh made of metal.

Clients can discover a carefully curated selection for Women and Men including Leather goods, Shoes, Accessories and Fragrances. Ready to Wear and Fine Jewelry are also available for the first time in Mumbai.

Also Read | Al-Nassr vs Al-Ettifaq, King’s Cup 2023-24 Live Streaming Online in India: How To Watch Saudi Arabian Cup Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Celebrated Indian architect and designer Rooshad Shroff was commissioned to develop a new finish to an embroidered wooden panel - a signature of the designer. Displayed in the private client salon, this panel features French knots which combines traditional local techniques with French aesthetics.

Some of the key highlights within the men's section include a bespoke table made from recycled Burma teak wood table which is handpainted before being polished to bring out an array of exquisite colors. Another highlight is a unique hand block printed wallpaper - handcrafted in Jaipur - which was developed in collaboration with French-born textile and embroidery entrepreneur, Maximiliano Modesti and Rooshad Shroff. As the clients browse the collections within the intimate and luxurious store, they will also come across pieces of furniture from notable designers and studios such as Phantom Hands and Demuro Das.

All the above come together to elevate the client's shopping experience in this newest store in India.

Since 1854, Louis Vuitton has brought unique designs to the world, combining innovation with style, always aiming for the finest quality. Today, the House remains faithful to the spirit of its founder, Louis Vuitton, who invented a genuine "Art of Travel" through luggage, bags and accessories which were as creative as they were elegant and practical. Since then, audacity has shaped the story of Louis Vuitton. Faithful to its heritage, Louis Vuitton has opened its doors to architects, artists and designers across the years, all the while developing disciplines such as ready-to-wear, shoes, accessories, watches, jewelry and fragrance. These carefully created products are testament to Louis Vuitton's commitment to fine craftsmanship.

For further information: louisvuitton.com

Store Information

Address: Louis Vuitton Jio World Plaza

Elevated Ground Floor Unit No. 1-08, 1-09, 1-10 and 1-11 Plot No.C-64 in "G" Block - Bandra-Kurla Complex Mumbai, 400051 - Maharashtra

Opening Hours: Daily: 11:00 AM - 9:00 PM

www.louisvuitton.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)