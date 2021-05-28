Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 28 (ANI/Mediawire): Every love story has a hero and a heroine who are hoping for a happy ending. Because after all, love is said to be sugar and spice along with all things nice... until a small town lover boy found out that he is being cheated on by his girlfriend, which puts a full stop to his fairytale.

MX Original Series 'Indori Ishq' takes us through this lovelorn GenZ aashiq's journey of unrequited love. Directed by Samit Kakkad, this 9 episodic drama stars Ritvik Sahore and Vedika Bhandari in the lead. All episodes can be streamed for FREE, starting 10 June, 2021.

In a hatke twist, this narrative sees the man as a victim in this relationship and the series also explores how the rules of commitment and being faithful in a relationship are so very drastically different for both sexes. After the end of his school days, Kunal (played by Ritvik Sahore) leaves his hometown Indore and moves to Mumbai.

He considers himself the happiest man alive - he is in a relationship with his school time crush Tara (played by Vedika Bhandari), he has secured a seat in a top Naval College and his parents are incredibly proud of him. Life, however, turns upside-down when Tara dumps him for another guy and Kunal is pushed into a world of pain, insanity and madness.

Speaking about the same, Ritvik Sahore said, "If you notice, the rules of love are different for men and women. My character Kunal is ridiculed for ruining his life over Tara, who has been unfaithful to him. But had the tables been turned - the world would have berated him for ruining a girl's life. I believe that in a relationship, there are two equal halves who need to make it work and the blame or the responsibility should be equally distributed. At the core of it, this is a story of innocent young love and promises that were meant to be broken."

This riveting series also stars Aashay Kulkarni, Meera Joshi, Tithi Raaj, Donna Munshi and Dheer Hira in key roles.

The 9 episodic MX Original Series will stream for FREE starting 10 June 2021 only on MX Player.

