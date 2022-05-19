New Delhi [India], May 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): Continuing its legacy of unbeatable placement records, Lovely Professional University (LPU) has once again registered one of the highest numbers of placement offers as well as the highest package record in the country for the June 2022 graduating batch.

-It is one of the highest packages received by any student across India.-LPU broke its own previous record, as this package is 1.5 times (54 per cent) higher than the previous year's highest package of INR 42 Lakh.-The world's top AI talent intelligence platform has recruited LPU B. Tech. CSE 2022 passing out batch student, Arjun, at INR 62.72 Lakh-Amazon has recruited LPU students for the 2022 batch at packages of INR 46.4 Lakh-Earlier, Google has also selected LPU students at INR 48 Lakh package-Setting another benchmark, more than 8400+ offers have been extended to students of various programs of the 2022 batch-1190+ companies conducted campus recruitments at LPU-Marquee recruiters like Cognizant, Capgemini, Wipro, MPhasis, and Accenture among others offered differential packages.

Google India, has recruited Harekrishna Mahto from LPU B.Tech CSE, at a whopping CTC of 64.50 Lakh. He will soon be joining the company's Bangalore office. This is one of the highest packages received by any student in the country. Also, very recently, the world's top AI talent intelligence platform has recruited LPU B. Tech. CSE 2022 passed out batch student, Arjun, at INR 62.72 Lakh. He will be working from Bangalore, India. It's worth mentioning that LPU has broken its own record, as this package is 1.5 times (50 per cent) higher than the previous year's highest of INR 42 Lakh for a fresher. The recruiter Amazon has also hired LPU students at the package of INR 46.4 Lakh. Earlier, Google also selected an LPU student at INR 48 Lakh.

Setting another benchmark, 8400+ placement/internship offers have been extended to LPU students of various programs of the 2022 batch, even months before their final exams. This year, 1190+ companies reached the LPU campus to recruit its students, which is again another record for the number of companies visiting a university campus for recruitment. Most of the top students got a package of INR 10 to 48 Lakh in top international companies including Amazon, Google, VMware, Lowe's, Infineon, Target, Bajaj Fineserv, What fix, ZS Associates, Zscaler, Practo, Palo Alto, etc.

Marquee recruiters like Cognizant recruited 670+ students, Capgemini recruited 310+ students, Wipro recruited 310+, MPhasis recruited 210+, Accenture recruited 150+, and Lead Squared among others at differential packages 6.75 lakh and 10 lakhs.

In recent years, more than 20,000 placements/internships have been offered to LPU students by top recruiters. Several of the Fortune 500 companies have extended more than 5000 offers.

Dr Ashok Mittal, Chancellor LPU mentions, "At LPU, we focus on providing a very comprehensive curriculum that focuses on the overall development. LPU has recently tied up with several corporates to offer specialized programs in engineering, data science, big data, cloud, digital marketing, financial markets, supply chain, HRM, medical sciences, and more. With this LPU has shown its commitment to nurturing students who are ready for industry 4.0 requirements. Also, with these accomplished records, LPU is now among the very few Indian universities which feature in the global Times Higher Education ranking."

LPU's placement data has always been illustrious since its inception. Thousands of LPU students have been successfully pursuing careers across the globe with hundreds of national and international companies. 110+ top recruiting companies which recruit from IITs/IIMs/NITs also recruit from LPU. Many LPU alumni are currently placed with top companies of the world including Google, Microsoft, and other silicon valley companies at a package of INR one cr.

