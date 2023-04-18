New Delhi [India], April 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): In continuous pursuit of qualitative and quantitative scientific research endeavours, Lovely Professional University (LPU) has now achieved an overall 'h-index' of 100 in Scopus database of research publications of universities across the world. It is indeed a remarkable milestone for a young university, incepted only a decade and a few years ago, to have this hike.

LPU's focus on multidisciplinary and trans-disciplinary research has led to publications in high impact journals, and resulted in 100 publications having 100 citations each. It equates to an 'h' index of 100, in a very short span of time.

Here, 'h-index' of any institution denotes the maximum number of citations received for the publications arising from the institution. The h-index (Hirsch index) measures the impact of the institution and its scientists in the world.

LPU endeavours for research by collaborating with prominent institutions and industry across the world. As such, it has enhanced the visibility and perception in research. As on date, LPU has a total number of publications of 11000+ and 84000+ citations indexed in Scopus.

Congratulating all researchers at the university, LPU Chancellor Dr Ashok Kumar Mittal shared, "Right from the inception of the university, our endeavours have always been to bring forth result oriented research works for the betterment of the society. Many international and national conferences are organized with global stalwarts in diverse research fields, where top researchers keep on getting unique opportunities to publish their ideas in Scopus-indexed publications. "

In fact, Scopus indexes content from more than 25,000 active journals, conference proceedings, and book series with 7,000+ publishers - all rigorously vetted and selected by an independent review board. Users get access to thousands of titles, millions of author profiles and 1.7 billion of cited references.

In fact, at LPU, Division of Research and Development (DRD) has been established with the aim to strengthen and support research in STEM, Humanities, and Management with a strong emphasis on interdisciplinary research and innovation by fostering well-equipped labs and cultivating a strong culture of inter-and intra-institution research collaborations.

