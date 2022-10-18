New Delhi [India], October 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): Prestigious Stanford University of the United States has graded 12 scientists of the Lovely Professional University (LPU) amongst the top 2 per cent of scientists worldwide. Stanford University's research database has figured LPU's scientists from 8 diverse domains. The scientists are ranked on the basis of certain key indices, including publications and citations. Out of the top 12 scientists ranked this year, 5 of them were also a part of the top scientists in the previous year also.

Globally recognized 12 LPU Scientists are from the eight domains. Included in this coveted global list from LPU are Dr Munish Bhatia for research endeavours in the field of Artificial Intelligence & Image Processing; Dr Dhriti Kapoor for Plant Biology & Botany; Dr Ravinder Kumar and Dr Ravinder Jilte for Mechanical Engineering & Transports; Dr Chander Parkash for Materials; Dr Gursharan Singh for Biotechnology; Dr Akhil Gupta for Networking & Telecommunications; Dr Pranav Kumar Prabhakar and Dr Devesh Tiwari for Medicinal & Biomolecular Chemistry; Dr Vijay Mishra, Dr Sachin Kumar Singh, and Dr Saurabh Satija for their individual works in Pharmacology & Pharmacy.

LPU Chancellor Dr Ashok Kumar Mittal said, "It is a matter of great honor and pride that 12 of our professors have found a place in the list of the top 2 per cent scientists in the world. They are truly an inspiration for budding scientists at LPU as well as all the aspiring young scientists in the country. This is perhaps the best acknowledgement that we have received for all the efforts on these lines. We have been boosting research and innovation, and creating an ecosystem to drive quality research at LPU. In fact, we always emphasize research and result oriented studies in relation to the needs of the industry. Now, the results of the same are before the world to see."

This is the unique classification that systematically ranks all the most-cited scientists in each scientific field to a sufficient ranking depth. The analysis is conducted using research publications up to last year. The names of the top scientists are shortlisted on the basis of standardized parameters, including publications, journal impact, citations and composite scores based on their Scopus profile. The data includes all the 1,00,000 scientists who are among the top 2 per cent across all fields, according to the composite citation index.

Head of the 'Division of Research and Development' (DRD) at LPU, Dr Monica Gulati (LPU's Executive Dean and Registrar) further shares that this specialized division promotes research endeavors at the campus. LPU also offers financial support to researchers through University Scholarly Communication Grant (USCG). It provides seed money as well as incentives upwards of Rs.1 lakh to faculty members for publishing in high-impact journals conducting meaningful research.

LPU has been at the forefront amongst Indian research and academic institutions when it comes to providing high-quality education and impactful research to solve industrial and societal problems. Over the last six years, the university has invested over INR 100 million to build high quality research capability and world-class labs to facilitate research.

For more information, please visit: elsevier.digitalcommonsdata.com/datasets/btchxktzyw/4.

