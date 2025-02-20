BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], February 20: The year 2025 has begun on a high note for LPU, as a final-year B.Tech student secured a whopping 1.03 crore ($1,18,000) placement package. Betireddy Naga Vamsi Reddy, pursuing a B.Tech in Robotics and Automation, will graduate in May 2025 and has received this offer to join a leading AI robotics firm as a Robotics Engineer. This extraordinary achievement has made waves across both academic and industry circles, further establishing LPU as a premier institution for top-tier company recruitment.

In total, 7,361 offers were extended to students from various B.Tech disciplines who have secured placements with prestigious multinational companies, including Palo Alto Networks, Nutanix, Microsoft, CISCO, PayPal, and Amazon. Among these, over 1,700 students have received offers from top MNCs, with packages ranging from Rs 10 LPA to Rs 1 Crore p.a. The average package offered by top MNCs has been recorded at Rs 16 LPA, underscoring the high demand for LPU graduates in the job market.

The previous placement season was equally impressive, with industry giants offering attractive compensation packages. Among the highest-paying companies, Palo Alto Networks led with Rs 54.75 LPA, followed by Nutanix at Rs 53 LPA, and Microsoft at Rs 52.20 LPA. A total of 1,912 multiple job offers were extended, with 377 securing three offers, 97 with four, 18 with five, and seven students receiving as many as six job offers. One standout, Adireddy Vasu, a B.Tech student in Electronics and Communication Engineering, secured an incredible seven job offers, setting a rare and impressive record.

In addition to the aforementioned companies, top recruiters such as Amazon (Rs 48.64 LPA), Intuit Ltd. (Rs 44.92 LPA), ServiceNow (Rs 42.86 LPA), CISCO (Rs 40.13 LPA), PayPal (Rs 34.4 LPA), APNA (Rs 34 LPA), Commvault (Rs 33.42 LPA), and Scaler (Rs 32.50 LPA) were also drawn to LPU's emphasis on skill development and advanced technology expertise.

LPU graduates are highly sought after for their technical acumen, with prominent companies such as Accenture, Capgemini, and TCS among the largest recruiters. Capgemini India Pvt. Ltd. hired 736 students for Analyst and Senior Analyst roles, while Mindtree hired 467 students for Graduate Engineer Trainee positions. Cognizant Technology Solutions also recruited 418 students for GenC roles. Other leading companies that hired from LPU include Accenture (279 hires), TCS (260 hires), KPIT Technologies (229 hires), DXC Technology (203 hires), and MPHASIS (94 hires).

Core engineering disciplines such as Robotics and Automation, Electronics and Communication Engineering, Computer Science Engineering, and Mechanical Engineering have seen the highest placement numbers, with industry leaders like Palo Alto Networks, Silicon Labs, Trident Group, Nutanix, Autodesk, and Amazon heavily recruiting from these streams.

Dr. Ashok Kumar Mittal, Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) and Founder Chancellor of LPU, expressed, "LPU is committed to preparing students for success in an ever-changing world. LPU's innovative approach goes beyond traditional learning to make education engaging and ensure industry readiness. This is reflected in our students' successful placements with top companies, showcasing the strength of our curriculum. LPU has a proven track record of securing coveted placements for students, not only in leading national firms but also in prestigious global organizations. Hundreds of LPU students are working in renowned firms across the US, UK, and Australia, securing packages exceeding Rs1 crore. This exemplifies the strength and global reach of LPU's ability to produce highly skilled professionals."

