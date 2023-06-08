New Delhi [India], June 8 (ANI): L&T Finance Holdings on Thursday recommended a final dividend of Rs 2 per share for the financial year 2022-23.

The decision was taken at the Board of Directors meeting held on Thursday.

Also Read | Eurozone Dips into Recession.

If approved by the Members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting, the dividend will be credited to investors within 30 days after the meeting.

A dividend is a reward that companies often provide to their shareholders, though not mandatory, from a portion of their earnings. (ANI)

Also Read | TS PGECET 2023 Results Out at pgecet.tsche.ac.in; Telangana Board Releases Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test Exam Results, Know Steps To Check Rank Card.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)