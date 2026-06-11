Business News | L&T Technology Services, Databricks Partner to Deliver Industrial AI at Scale for Asset-Intensive Industries

BusinessWire India

San Francisco [US] / Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 11: L&T Technology Services (BSE: 540115, NSE: LTTS), a global leader in AI, Digital & ER&D Consulting Services, today announced a strategic go-to-market partnership with Databricks, the leading Data and AI company, to co-develop and deliver Industrial AI solutions that advance Engineering Intelligence (EI) for asset-intensive enterprises. Anchored in LTTS' Sustainability segment, spanning Process Engineering, Discrete Manufacturing and Industrial Products, the partnership will support Energy, Petrochemicals and Industrials clients globally.

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As industrial organizations seek to unlock greater value from decades of operational and engineering data, the alliance will combine LTTS' deep domain capabilities with the Databricks platform to transform complex plant data into Engineering Intelligence - enabling improved asset reliability, operational efficiency and sustainability performance.

The partnership brings together LTTS' expertise in forward looking technologies and extensive experience across more than 600 major plants worldwide with Databricks' leading AI, analytics, and data capabilities. This combination enables industrial enterprises to develop data and AI applications, intelligent agents and advanced analytics at scale, delivering actionable insights and measurable business value across the engineering and asset lifecycle.

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Together, LTTS and Databricks will deliver solutions spanning Predictive Asset Reliability, Energy & Emissions Optimization, OEE and Production Intelligence, Quality Intelligence and Sustainability Analytics. The partnership combines real-time operational data, advanced AI and machine learning, and natural language-based insights to help engineers and manufacturing teams access, analyze and act on operational intelligence with greater speed and accuracy.

Julien Debbard, Director for Energy and Utilities, Databricks, said, "The bottleneck in energy and utilities has never been data; it's been context. You can stream every signal off a 600-megawatt turbine, but without the engineering knowledge to know what those signals actually mean, your AI model is just guessing. That's exactly the gap this partnership closes. LTTS carries decades of asset-level expertise across power generation, refining, and grid infrastructure; the kind of knowledge that usually lives only in the heads of your most seasoned engineers. Paired with the Databricks Platform, we can now encode that expertise and put it to work with every reliability engineer, plant operator, and sustainability team at scale and across the full asset lifecycle."

"Industrial enterprises are sitting on decades of operational and engineering data that holds the key to improving performance, sustainability and competitiveness. Yet many organizations still struggle to convert this data into meaningful operational decisions. Through our Engineering Intelligence approach, this partnership with Databricks will combine industry-leading AI and data capabilities with LTTS' deep tech and engineering expertise to unlock value at scale. This is more than a technology partnership, it is an outcomes-driven collaboration focused on delivering measurable business impact for our global clients," said Alind Saxena, Executive Director & President - Strategic Initiatives & Growth Markets, L&T Technology Services.

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