Peoria (Illinois) [US]/ Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 18 (ANI/BusinessWire India): L&T Technology Services Limited (BSE: 540115, NSE: LTTS), a global leading pure-play engineering services company, today announced the inauguration of two new design and prototyping centers in Peoria, Illinois, USA, to support the digital engineering programs of customers. The two centers of excellence (CoE) will complement the existing LTTS flagship design center in Peoria. The new centers- 1DigitalPlace and Electrification & Prototyping Center- will offer services in digital manufacturing and next-gen electrification solutions across the transportation, medical, and hi-tech domains. The 1DigitalPlace Center of Excellence leverages next generation manufacturing technologies to enable customers redefine their product journeys - from concept development through launch. It will help drive innovative solutions across the digital manufacturing spectrum, in key areas including artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, 3D-vision systems, and connected machines. With a focus on delivering cutting-edge Manufacturing Execution Systems and enabling next-gen digital twins, the CoE's turnkey offerings will combine insights from the voice of the customer with LTTS' state-of-the-art design, simulation, proof of concept and prototyping capabilities. The Electrification & Prototype center is a state-of-the-art turnkey design facility providing services across the value chain. Powered by the latest in production automation technologies, LTTS' newest CoE is capable of enabling the entire spectrum from conception through schematics, to physical prototype harness development in HIL test benches. It is helping expand and deepen our industry-leading expertise across electrification, UAVs, marine engineering solutions, and autonomy for end-to-end support. The CoE's rapid turnaround time, global engineering teams, ISO9001-certified quality and testing capabilities, and no Minimum Order Quantity requirement will help drive a significant reduction in customer lead times and deliver enhanced project outcomes. The fundamental objective of setting up the new centers is to develop a strategically located team capable of designing, constructing, and implementing manufacturing, quality operations processes and systems. LTTS' customers stand to benefit from an enhanced experience paradigm focused on next-gen manufacturing technologies. As part of the planned expansion of the Peoria design center, LTTS plans to hire more than 500 engineers over the next 36 months.

LTTS' expanded Peoria engineering hub will serve as a platform to provide services for all embedded software and hardware-based solutions, besides enabling next-gen process analytics solutions leveraging the best of AI, ML, Preventive & Predictive Maintenance capabilities. The center will act as a hub to attract and hire local engineers to fulfill existing and future customer requirements. The Electrification and Prototype Center was unveiled by Tim Graham of Caterpillar, Darin Morman of Collins Aerospace, John Kahl - Mayor of East Peoria, Pari Natarajan of Zinnov, Amit Chadha, Bhanu Gopalam and Robert Martin of LTTS. The 1DigitalPlace was inaugurated by T. D. Bhutia, Deputy Consul General, Consulate General of India, Chicago, William Strnad of Polaris, Rajeev Gupta, Alind Saxena and Rodney Duran of LTTS. Commenting on the inauguration, Congressman Darin LaHood, U.S. Rep. for the State of Illinois said, "Our community is excited to hear the announcement by LTTS to expand in the City of Peoria, which will help further boost our technology ecosystem and also help create more jobs and opportunities in engineering and allied fields. Thank you for your investment in Central Illinois and promoting innovation and technology across our region." John Kahl, Mayor of East Peoria said, "It is heartening to see engineering and technology providers like LTTS setting up their base in Peoria and further cementing the region's reputation as a technology and innovation hub. On behalf of the People of Peoria, I Congratulate LTTS on the establishment of the new digital centers and look forward to a fruitful engagement with them, benefiting the local economy and community." Taranjit Singh Sandhu, Indian Ambassador to the United States commented, "I would like to congratulate L&T Technology Services for the new engineering facilities in Peoria, Illinois. This is an exciting moment for LTTS and the engineering & technology sector in Illinois. LTTS' contributions in U.S. demonstrates the power of Indian companies to add value, competitiveness and skills in the US as well as enrich the local community. I wish LTTS all success!" Amit Chadha, CEO & Managing Director, L&T Technology Services said, "We have set-up our two new facilities with an endeavor to serve our global clientele more closely located to their base locations. The center will leverage LTTS' domain expertise in areas like Digital Manufacturing, Electrification and Sustainability and play a vital role in creation of new offerings, innovations and technologies for global customers."

