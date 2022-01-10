Mumbai [India], January 10 (ANI): Larsen & Toubro said on Monday it has secured contract to design and construct a part of Mumbai Ahmedabad High Speed Rail Project, India's first high speed rail corridor, popularly referred to as the bullet train project.

"The construction arm of Larsen & Toubro has secured an order from the esteemed National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL), to design and construct Package No. - MAHSR-C-5 of the Mumbai Ahmedabad High Speed Rail Project, the first High Speed Rail corridor being implemented in the country," Larsen & Toubro said in a statement.

The major scope of work for the project comprises design and construction of civil and building works for a double line high speed railway of a length of 8.198 kms.

The scope also includes the major station of Vadodara, confirmation car base, viaduct and bridges, crossing bridges, architectural, MEP and other associated works. The project alignment passes through Vadodara, Gujarat.

The project is scheduled to be completed within 49 months, the company said.

This is the third contract L&T has bagged in the Mumbai Ahmedabad High Speed Rail Project. L&T had earlier won the contract for two packages called (MAHSR - C-4 and MAHSR C-6).

"Over the years, L&T has significantly enhanced its capability to build faster, and reliable mass transit systems and this project is in line with its strategic goals," L&T said in the statement. (ANI)

