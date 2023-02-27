New Delhi [India], February 27 (ANI/PNN): Despite being one of the most widely consumed food items, rice often falls under the prohibitory list for people suffering from diabetes, obesity, and other health issues. Most healthcare experts consider conventional white rice a "bad carb" source, leading to undesirable complications. This forces people to resort to other rice variants, comprising rice's authentic taste.

Considering the need to prevent consumers from compromising on the beloved taste of rice, LTC Original provides them with Dia Rice. The product is developed to give the same old taste of sona masoori white rice to health-conscious consumers, especially the ones suffering from diabetes. Staying true to its name, Dia Rice is diabetic-friendly and helps consumers manage constant glucose levels.

Unlike conventional rice, Dia Rice is low in Glyconomic Index (GI), leading to better glucose level management. This makes the lab-tested product fit for consumption by consumers struggling to control their blood glucose levels.

Moreover, LTC Original has kept its Dia Rice high in fiber, making it a good weight loss option. While most dieticians and healthcare experts dissuade people from consuming white rice, Dia Rice can be consumed by people following diet regimes without worrying about unwarranted weight gain. Proving the product's authenticity, LTC Original's Dia Rice is tested at a lab accredited by the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL).

Along with being diabetic-friendly and rich in fiber, Dia Rice offers health benefits like low cholesterol, improved bowel health, improved immunity, high insulin sensitivity, better digestion, and improving body fats. LTC Original works in close association with agricultural scientists to ensure that Dia Rice offers health benefits to consumers without taking the taste for granted.

Arjun MP (Dharshik), the co-founder of LTC Original, believes that products like Dia Rice provide consumers with an ideal balance between taste and health. He says, "Gone are the days when taste went for a toss in an attempt to lead healthy lives. With Dia Rice, we aim to persuade consumers to switch to healthier food options without noticing any change in the taste."

Along with a few supermarkets and local stores in Bengaluru, LTC Original's Dia Rice is available on all major marketplaces, such as Amazon, Flipkart, JioMart, Jumbotail, Udaan, etc. LTC Original is currently working on expanding its operations across India as well as building an international reach. Its innovative rice variant is also available for purchase on LTC Original's official website, which you can visit by clicking here.

