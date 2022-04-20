Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 20 (ANI/PRNewswire): Larsen & Toubro Infotech (BSE code: 540005) (NSE: LTI), a global technology consulting and digital solutions company, announced its Q4 FY22 and full year FY22 results today.

Q4 FY22

In US Dollars:

Revenue at USD 570.4 million; growth of 3.1 percent QoQ and 27.5 percent YoY

Constant Currency Revenue growth of 3.6 percent QoQ and29.0 percent YoY

In Indian Rupees:

Revenue at INR 43,016 million; growth at 4.0 percent QoQ and 31.6 percent YoY

Net Income at INR 6,375 million; growth of 4.1 percent QoQ and 16.8 percent YoY

Full year FY22

In US Dollars:

Revenue at USD 2,102.5 million; growth of 25.9 percent YoY

Constant Currency Revenue growth of 25.8 percent YoY

In Indian Rupees:

Revenue at INR 156,687 million; growth at 26.7 percent YoY

Net Income at INR 22,985 million; Net Income growth at 18.6 percent YoY

Capital Return

Final Dividend of INR 30 per share; Dividend pay-out ratio of 41.9 percent for the year

ROE of 28.5 percent for the year

"We are delighted to cross the USD 2 billion revenue milestone with record growth of 26 percent in FY22, our strongest since listing. Our growth has been broad-based across verticals, service lines, client buckets and geographies. The year has seen the highest new client openings and net headcount additions.

In Q4 FY22, we won 4 large deals with net new TCV of over USD 80 million. Our deal pipeline continues to be robust, and we remain confident of maintaining industry leading growth in the coming year as well."

- Sanjay Jalona, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director

Recent Deal Wins

- Selected by a Global Fortune 500 financial services company for an end-to-end managed services engagement involving transformation, governance and support for middleware and data as part of their global technology function

- A Global Fortune 500 corporation, a leading provider of ratings, benchmarks, analytics and financial data, has selected LTI as its primary partner for an engagement involving data and digital services to integrate its data platforms with its recent acquisition

- Selected by a Global Fortune 500 consumer goods company as their strategic partner for data and analytics work to transform and gain insights across their most critical business functions of manufacturing, supply chain, marketing and creation of a metadata hub

- Engaged by a key government body in the public healthcare space to develop an eco-system and technology infrastructure providing, storing and improving access to relevant public data and supporting public health insurance programs

- Selected by a large metals and mining company for an ERP managed services engagement involving key business modules like transportation management, technology, customer and supplier engagement across its legal entities and over 40 operating units

- Selected by a property and casualty insurance provider based in North America to integrate core systems and financial data for multiple lines of business across numerous subsidiaries into a centralized enterprise data warehouse

- A top healthcare provider in the Middle East has selected LTI, through its strategic partnership with a regional leader, for support on its security and network operation center

- A large bank has selected LTI to revamp its website to cover all aspects of a digital experience, hosting in cloud and maintenance

- A global financial services company in Europe has selected LTI to outsource its client servicing desk and build a digital workspace for its employees

- Selected by a Global Fortune 500 corporation engaged in the supply of IT infrastructure products and services to upgrade its SAP S/4HANA ERP platform

- Selected by a global security services firm to set up a digital command center to monitor Infrastructure and network, and ensure minimal disruption

- Selected by a North American utility company to manage core applications and operations' systems to ensure streamlining of SLAs and adherence to business KPIs, reduction of costs and efficiency in operations

Awards and Recognitions

- LTI Recognized as Leader Across all Six Quadrants in the ISG Provider Lens™ AWS Ecosystem Partners Report USA 2021

- LTI Positioned as a Leader and Star Performer in Everest Group's Duck Creek IT Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022

- LTI in ITS Top 10 list in Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® IT Service Provider of the Year 2022

- LTI Ranked 1 in Top ITS Challengers list in Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® IT Service Provider of the Year 2022

- LTI's Fosfor Optic recognized in The Forrester Now Tech: Enterprise Data Fabric, Q1 2022 report

- LTI's Fosfor Refract recognized in The Forrester Now Tech: AI/ML Platforms, Q1 2022 report

Other Business Highlights

- The Board of Directors at its meeting held on April 19th, 2022 have recommended a final dividend of INR 30 per equity share (Face value of INR 1) for the financial year 2021-22. Total dividend for FY22 is INR 55 per equity share, including the interim dividend of INR 15 and special dividend of INR 10 per equity share declared in October 2021 and July 2021 respectively

- LTI has been ranked 22 among the top 25 most valuable IT services brands in the Brand Finance IT Services 25 2022 ranking

- LTI CEO, Sanjay Jalona adjudged the Best CEO 2022 in the IT/ITES category, by Business Today

- LTI received Gold recognition from EcoVadis for ESG practices including environment, labor and human rights, ethics and sustainable procurement

- Optic by Fosfor Named "Data Catalog Solution of the Year" in 2022 Data Breakthrough Awards

- LTI Expands its Presence in the USA with a New Engagement Center in Hartford, CT

LTI (NSE: LTI) is a global technology consulting and digital solutions Company helping more than 485 clients succeed in a converging world. With operations in 33 countries, we go the extra mile for our clients and accelerate their digital transformation with LTI's Mosaic platform enabling their mobile, social, analytics, IoT and cloud journeys.

Founded in 1997 as a subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro Limited, our unique heritage gives us unrivalled real-world expertise to solve the most complex challenges of enterprises across all industries. Each day, our team of more than 45,000 LTItes enable our clients to improve the effectiveness of their business and technology operations and deliver value to their customers, employees and shareholders. Find more at http://www.Lntinfotech.com or follow us at @LTI_Global.

