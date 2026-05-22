Business News | LTM Has Issued an Offer to Acquire Randstad's Technology and Consulting Services Business in Europe and Australia

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 22: LTM has issued an offer to acquire Randstad's Technology and Consulting Services business in Europe and Australia to scale domain-driven solutions and AI services.

Also Read | La Jenny Viral Video: Nicaraguan TikToker Jenny Cruz Faces Alleged S*x Tape Leak.

The deal would be part of a 360° partnership with Randstad involving:

* Proposed acquisition of USD 500M+ (EUR469M) business, primarily across Aerospace & Defence, Automotive, Utilities and BFS

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Crying: Al-Nassr Captain in Tears After Winning Saudi Pro League 2025-26 Title (Watch Video).

* Five-year IT services partnership to drive AI-enabled transformation for Randstad's India Global Capability Center

* Strategic talent MSP to support LTM's expanding global workforce

LTM and Randstad announced that LTM has issued an offer to acquire Randstad's Technology and Consulting Services business in France, Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg and Australia, representing USD 500+ million (EUR469M) in annual revenue, to scale domain-driven solutions and AI services in the region.

The proposed acquisition would expand LTM's presence in key markets, primarily across Aerospace & Defence, Automotive, Utilities and BFS. It would enable local domain expertise and complementary regional capabilities in domain-driven digital engineering, cybersecurity and IoT, supported by onshore and nearshore delivery through centers in Romania and Portugal.

This would create a more diversified portfolio for LTM - expanding its scale in Europe and Australia, enhancing its position in regulated and high-growth verticals through marquee customer relationships.

The deal would augment LTM's global AI-centric capabilities with local domain and near-shore expertise crucial for delivering digital and AI transformation for customers in a sovereign-compliant and scalable model. It would reinforce LTM's global delivery foundation through expanded regional presence.

The proposed acquisition is part of a 360° collaboration including a five-year IT services partnership to drive AI-enabled transformation for Randstad's India Global Capability Center, and a strategic talent MSP to support LTM's expanding global workforce.

Venu Lambu, CEO & MD of LTM said: "The proposed agreement is aligned with our five-year strategy to build a more resilient, diversified, balanced portfolio. By combining our global AI-centric capabilities with local context and industry depth, this acquisition would strengthen our ability to deliver compliant, domain-driven AI services and sovereign solutions in markets that are strategically important to us. This 360° partnership with Randstad would be a key step forward in our growth journey."

Sander van 't Noordende, CEO of Randstad said: "The proposed agreement marks a deliberate step in our Partner For Talent strategy. By partnering with LTM, we would ensure our clients continue to receive world-class services while we streamline our portfolio to invest in growth segments and digital marketplaces that offer the most scale and value. We are equally excited to partner with LTM in India, where their AI expertise will be instrumental in evolving our digital capabilities."

This acquisition is proposed to be completed through LTM's wholly owned subsidiary - LTIMindtree UK Limited ('LTM UK') subject to customary regulatory approvals, and other closing conditions.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)